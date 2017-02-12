Obama Heads ‘Shadow Government’ 30,000 Strong Against Trump, Claims Report

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A new report indicates that Obama’s post-presidency is unfolding into an extremely odd one, as he set up post less than two miles from the White House for his “shadow government.” There’s a reason Obama relocated not too from the White House. It’s a good place to keep an eye on things as he’s scheming to derail Donald Trump, claims some reports.

According to the New York Post, Obama has not only set up post central in Washington D.C., but he has 250 offices across the country manned by people ready to fight Trump every chance they get. This little-known “protesting arm” is well-funded and recruitment is strong with many young liberal activists climbing on board. One of their main objectives is to sabotage Trump and his administration, cites the Post.

The reason Obama stayed behind in Washington was to salvage his legacy and do to so he has to stay behind the scenes and fight. According to the Post, it is a nonprofit group called Organizing For Action (OFA), that is “determined to salvage Obama’s legacy by “drawing battle lines on immigration, ObamaCare, race relations and climate change.”

When Obama told the nation he was “heartened” by the anti-Trump protests, this was a message of approval to his 30,000 followers in the OFA. Obama addressed the masses in a conference call from the White House shortly after it was announced that Trump won the presidency.

FLASHBACK VIDEO : Ed Klein Claims Obama is Setting Up Shadow Government to Take Down Trump! https://t.co/rSVzvtSy0q @3lectric5heep — Trump Texas (@3lectric5heep) February 12, 2017

Obama said in that call, “It is fine for everybody to feel stressed, sad, discouraged.” He then added, “But get over it.” He demanded they “move forward to protect what we’ve accomplished.”

That was the message that the Post cites as “marching orders to the OFA foot soldiers.” With all the remodeling of the government that Trump has started, along with all the opposition that has confronted him, this left very little focus on Obama’s plans. With Trump’s extravagant movements, Obama’s plans were just a blurb in the news.

No one seemed to notice that Obama’s post-presidency was shaping up in an unusual way. Traditionally presidents leaving the White House do not set up an organization to support their legacy. Isn’t that what their libraries are for?

Controversial Author Ed Klein wrote about Obama creating this shadow government back in December. He said the purpose of this behind the scenes government was to “derail the Trump train, i.e., thwarting the policies of the incoming Donald Trump presidential administration,” the Inquisitr wrote back in December.

If there was an organization originally set up to support a president while he was in office, they are usually closing up shop when the president’s term comes to an end. What this new report is claiming is that Obama has done something completely different.

Obama has done the opposite, making this is a strange chain of events unfolding. It appears that Obama has a mass of protesters at the ready with just a quick phone call to activate these nationwide groups. The Fox Nation wrote that Obama is scheming to sabotage Trump’s presidency.”

Less than 10 days out, and Obama is already agitating protests against Trump to embolden his chances at a coup by his shadow government! pic.twitter.com/sPKnAFR8wF — Adorable Deplorable (@OliMauritania) January 31, 2017

When Obama decided to stay in Washington after he vacated the White House, people wondered why he would do this. You would think that this would be the last place any president would want to unwind from eight-long years of around the clock work.

Many thought he would follow suit of the other past presidents who took to the lecture scene, wrote a book or got involved in charity work. Most past presidents were supportive of the new administration feeling their way through their first months in the White House and were at the ready for any help needed.

It sounds like lending a hand is the last thing on Obama’s mind if this “shadow government” is really up and running with Obama at the helm. How could President Trump ever call him for advice knowing that Obama is allegedly taking a silent stand against him.

There’s no doubt about it, Trump’s new ideas have spiked a whirlwind in Washington, so all eyes, ears and thoughts are focused on the new president. The turmoil going on around Trump couldn’t have offered a better camouflage for Obama to work under, if this is really the case. Could it be that the nation’s focus needs to change and put Obama under that microscope instead?

[Featured Image by Steve Helber/AP Images]