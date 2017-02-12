Emma Watson’s Future In-Laws Ready For Her Engagement With Boyfriend

William Knight’s mother is spellbound with son’s girlfriend Emma Watson and she reveals she would approve if they got engaged—i mean, what mom wouldn’t right?

Emma Watson couldn’t be more perfect, ask anyone. Everyone loved her as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter. Everyone is loving her yet again as Belle in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast movie. She continued to showcase her acting prowess in her different films such as in Perks of Being a Wallflower where she flaunted her amazing American accent, her first comedic performance in This is the End, her surprising but still lovable apperance in The Bling Ring, her emotional performances in Noah and Colonia, and her upcoming role as the protagonist of The Circle.

Emma Watson Gives Belle a Makeover – PC The Cowl https://t.co/fB9jdcVZ7P #EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/mYt8CZC9nY — Emma Watson news (@emmawatson_news) February 3, 2017

Outside the big screen, Emma Watson continued to entrance the world with her stunning looks and even more beautiful heart that she was appointed the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014.

But despite Emma Watson’s success, she’s one of the few celebrities who make it a point to make her personal life private. Although Emma Watson has been dating for the past years already, it is just this month that her relationship with Silicon Valley high-flyer William Mack Knight went public. Apparently, her new boyfriend, Knight, is just as low-profile as her when it’s about relationships.

Daily Mail spotted photos of Knight and Emma Watson’s recent travels on his private social media accounts, where he posted a trail in Mount Diablo State Park, California, and a sweeping beach shot in Big Sur. Friends of Knight tell Daily Mail that “he is a stand-up, nice guy with a fantastic personality, who prefers to keep a low profile.”

Emma Watson and her cute boyfriend Max nail couples dressing ???? https://t.co/Rb93N4HmhV pic.twitter.com/FgNYdnN7vu — ELLE Australia (@ELLEaus) July 30, 2016

There is little we know about Mack Knight but we have learned that he has a twin brother and he graduated from Princeton. Metro UK reports that he makes $150,000 a year.

Emma Watson hasn’t been very public or vocal about her relationship with Mack Knight, either, but from the photos that Daily Mail was able to scavenge, the two look very happy and comfortable with each other.

Emma Watson has a new boyfriend – and his mother is spellbound by the Harry Potter beautyhttps://t.co/odIn8Uv1KR pic.twitter.com/kOUkwmeTbb — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) February 11, 2017

But since both of them have very packed schedules, do they still have time for each other? Knight’s mother, Katherine, tells Mirrorthat Emma Watson and Mack Knight are still going strong, 18 months into their relationship.

Apparently, Mack Knight has already introduced Emma Watson to his parents and his mom, Katherine, is very pleased with Emma (I mean, who wouldn’t, right?). Speaking to Mirror from her home in Florida, Katherine says:

I have met Emma, and she’s a wonderful girl. We don’t see them very often because he’s busy and working very hard.

She says that “boys don’t communicate very much with their parents” and Mack Knight doesn’t keep them up-to-date with his relationship with Emma Watson but when asked, she reveals that she would approve if they got engaged.

An insider confirms the state of Emma and Mack’s relationship and tells Mirror:

They have been seeing more of each other lately and it’s going really well.

We have seen paparazzi photos of Emma Watson and Mack Knight throughout 2016 and we’ve seen their low-key dates in London and New York. But Emma Watson has yet to say anything about her newest relationship after her breakup with ex-boyfriend Matt Janney in December 2014.

Vogue UK reports that Emma Watson went through what she calls a “horrendous” breakup with Matt in the most mature way she could think of. Emma Watson spent a week-long silent retreat in Canada’s Rocky Mountains.

I felt really uncomfortable, even before my relationship ended. I went on a silent retreat, because I really wanted to figure out how to be at home with myself.

Now, it looks like Emma Watson is fully healed and ready to take on a new chapter in her life with Mack Knight, alongside her continued success as an actress and as a UN ambassador.

Catch Emma Watson on her upcoming movies Beauty and the Beast, opening in cinemas March 17; and The Circle, arriving in cinemas April 28.

