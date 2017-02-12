‘Deadly Ex’: Lifetime’s Natasha Henstridge Is ‘Inconceivable’ In Movie Thriller

Deadly Ex is the perfect Sunday night movie for Lifetime Movie Network viewers. It stars the beautiful Natasha Henstridge as the sexy former classmate of a family man she is dead set on stealing from his loving wife. Deadly Ex was originally titled Inconceivable. Direction comes from Tom Shell with Christine Conradt and Chris Lancey on as writers. The suspense thriller stars Natasha Henstridge, Marguerite Moreau, Jason Gerhardt, and Sammi Hanratty.

Movie Synopsis: Deadly Ex (Inconceivable) On Lifetime Movie Network (LMN)

Gary Emerson has it all, a beautiful home and a family that he adores. However, Gary’s family is challenged after he decides to attend a high school reunion, where he bumps into his former flame, Valerie. Don’t get him wrong. He loves his wife, Jenna, but things haven’t been going so well between them. And well, Valerie is smoking hot!

Tall, blonde, and gorgeous–even after all these years–Valerie has still got it, and the attraction between them is undeniable. Gary finally decides to go over and greet Valerie at the bar. She wonders what took him so long.

As they become reacquainted the sexual energy between them won’t let up. And Gary is the kind of guy who goes after what he wants without anyone stopping him. Before the night is over, Valerie invites Gary up to her room. He knows that he shouldn’t do it, but who can say no to such a beautiful woman who has killer curves that can be found in all the right places.

But just when it seems that they can no longer contain themselves and that they are finally going to give into their carnal pleasures, Gary has a moment of conscious since he knows that it is Jenna that he really loves, not Valerie.

What Gary doesn’t know is that Valerie has taken that passionate kiss they shared to mean that he wants to rekindle things between them. And she’ll stop at nothing to get the man she craves back even if she has to stalk and threaten his family to do it.

Looks like Gary messed with the wrong girl this time. She’s not like the others, he can’t play with her heart and get away with it. Now, sexy Val is prepared to scale up the revenge to gigantic size proportions until the ultimate showdown finally reveals who’ll be left standing.

“Natasha Henstridge was born on August 15, 1974 in Springdale, Newfoundland, Canada. Known for movies like Species (1995) and The Whole Nine Yards (2000), she started her career as a model in Paris, France at the tender age of 15.From conquering comedy with Bruce Willis in The Whole Nine Yards (2000) to taking the action-heroine lead in John Carpenter’s science-fiction thriller Ghosts of Mars (2001), Natasha has proved herself to be a versatile and fearless actress. She won the Best Actress Gemini Award (Canada’s equivalent of an Emmy Award) for her hard-hitting portrayal of a policeman’s wife in the miniseries Would Be Kings (2008) and starred with Geena Davis in the Golden Globe-winning series Commander in Chief (2005). Her television credits include leading roles in hit series and She Spies (2002) and Eli Stone (2008), and voicing Miss Ellen on South Park (1997). Recently, she returned to movies, starring with Paul Sorvino and Joe Mantegna in the forthcoming period drama The Bronx Bull (2016), playing the wife of legendary boxer Jake LaMotta.”

Lifetime Movie Network’s Deadly Ex movie was filmed in Los Angeles, California, and produced by Bond It and Creative Arts Entertainment Group Inc. Chris Lancey is listed as the executive producer, as stated at IMDB. Distribution for Deadly Ex was provided by Daro Film.

Watch Natasha work her magic in Deadly Ex tonight at 8/ p.m. Central on LMN. Did you see the LMN movie that premiered a few weeks ago? It was titled Stage Fright.

