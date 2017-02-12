Ed Sheeran Claims Taylor Swift Is Crazy Protective Of Her Music

Have you ever noticed Taylor Swift songs never seem to get leaked? Well, according to Ed Sheeran leaked music isn’t really an option for Taylor Swift.

Per US Weekly, Ed Sheeran recently shared during an interview that Taylor Swift was a little extreme when it came to protecting her music. During the interview, Sheeran was asked if Swift would ever send him a digital copy of her music – even just snippets – as she was working on it. According to Ed, this was something Swift would absolutely never do.

“She would never send new songs, no. I hear them, but it has to be with her.”

During the interview, the singer went on to discuss one time he worked on a song with Taylor Swift.

“I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it, and they flew to San Francisco and played the song I’ve done with her. And they asked if I like it, and I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and then they took it back. That’s how I hear it.”

The instance he is talking about is when he and Swift collaborated on her hit “Everything Has Changed” on her album titled Red back in 2012. While Ed does, on occasion, get to listen to his friend’s music – it is under lock and key the entire time.

During an interview with British GQ, Ed Sheeran also opened up about why he and Taylor Swift were such good friends. Sheeran claims there is an underdog element to their friendship as neither he nor Taylor were very popular in school.

“There’s an underdog element to it. Taylor [Swift] was never the popular kid in school. I was never the popular kid in school. Then you get to the point when you become the most popular kid in school – and we both take it a bit too far.”

During the interview, Ed also opened up about part of the reason why he and Swift got along so well was because they shared the same ambitions with their career.

“She wants to be the biggest female artist in the world and I want to be the biggest male artist in the world.”

Per MTV, given the strong friendship Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift share – it is no surprise that Taylor has already heard most of Sheeran’s new album “Divide” which is scheduled for release on March 3. Arguably, it might help that Ed doesn’t take the same extreme security measures Taylor does when sharing his music with her.

“She heard everything apart from ‘Shape of You’ I think, because ‘Shape of You’ came quite late.”

While there is no denying Sheeran and Swift are great friends – and have been for several years now, they are currently in an epic battle for the No. 1 slot in the Hot 100 songs of the week. Per Yahoo News, Ed’s “Shape of You” returned to the No. 1 slot last week after being knocked down for a few weeks by Migos’s “Bad and Boujee” (featuring Lil Uzi Vert). Taylor Swift’s collaboration with Zayn titled “Zayn, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker),” recently jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 – putting the song right on Sheeran’s heels.

What are your thoughts on the friendship Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift share? More importantly, what are your thoughts on the extreme security measures Swift takes in order to protect her music. Do you think she goes too far or should other singers use her security method to protect their songs from leaking too? Share your thoughts in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Anna Webber/Getty Images]