Kentucky’s Poor Troll Governor Bevin: Raise $165 Of His Unpaid Taxes

Kentucky has one of the highest poverty rates in America, but their governor has suggested in the past that the poor on Medicaid are not doing enough to pay their part, but the governor does not even pay his own taxes.

According to WDRB, Matt Bevin stated in 2016 — as he was slashing the state’s Affordable Healthcare Act program — that poor people in Kentucky accessing Medicaid needed to “put more skin in the game.”

WUKY reported on June 30, 2016, that Matt Bevin backed this up by suggesting that Medicaid recipients pick up trash on the side of the interstate in exchange for healthcare.

Adding to this string of events related to destroying healthcare for poor people in Kentucky, Matt Bevin will also be costing Kentuckians 45,000 jobs in 2019 when he repeals two areas of the Affordable Care Act AKA “Obamacare.”

This example of reckless behavior is just one of many reasons that Kentucky wants to impeach their Tea Party governor.

Adding salt to the wound, after Matt Bevin repeatedly insulted the low-income people of Kentucky, it was discovered that he does not even pay his own taxes on time.

In fact, Matt Bevin owes over $11,000 in property taxes for his $700,000 home in Louisville, according to a February 8 report from Lexington Herald-Leader.

For this reason, a GoFundMe was created by Kentuckians to troll Governor Matt Bevin, and it sarcastically says the money will go toward paying Bevin’s unpaid taxes.

On the Bevin Tax Fund crowdfunding website, the organizers state that they are giving all funds to a recognized charity — and not toward Bevin’s taxes.

Humorous comments from tax bill donors addressed to Matt Bevin include, “Come see a teacher at your nearest public school! We can teach you how to read numbers (and even write them!), so you can figure out the due dates on bills!”

Other comments on the crowdfunding page for Matt Bevin’s tax bill were more serious. For example, one donor writes, “[Republicans] are the same people in an uproar over our veterans not getting any help. Maybe you should spend time making a GoFundMe for them and do something positive.”

Regardless, it is unlikely that Matt Bevin will get re-elected, and he was recently voted as “fourth-least-popular governor” in 2016, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

There have also been petitions against Bevin signed by tens-of-thousands of Kentuckians in a state with a population of about 4.5 million.

Change has a petition to remove Matt Bevin from office that had 17,021 signatures. Another closed petition for Bevin’s impeachment from 2016 at The Petition Site had 9,345.

Now that he has been in office for over a year, the list of odd things Bevin has done since he showed up at the governor’s mansion in January 2016 is somewhat endless.

For example, Matt Bevin complains poor people are not paying enough taxes to support Medicare in Kentucky — but then turns around and gives $18 million in tax breaks to creationist museum founder Ken Ham and his Ark project in 2016.

Also, like countries like Iran or Saudi Arabia, there is no regard for separating “church and state” for Matt Bevin, and so he also used his office as governor to declare 2017 “the year of the Bible.”

Matt Bevin has also been at odds with Kentuckians because he wants to defund Planned Parenthood. These actions are based on his personal feelings about abortion, and a compilation called “We Have A Bevin Problem” was created by musicians in the state to raise money to help Planned Parenthood.

Bevin also sabotaged Kentucky’s Affordable Healthcare Act program called Kynect in 2016, and after months of offering nothing to people that were going without medications and paying their in-home health aids, Bevin replaced it with the less-effective nationwide AHA program.

At the same time, Bevin’s cutting of “Obamacare” in Kentucky will lead to 45,000 jobs lost statewide in 2019, according to a January report from Lexington Herald-Leader.

Healthcare is certainly something Kentuckians need, and this is especially true since recent environmental regulations are being cut to that will make Kentucky more polluted by the coal industry, according to Vox.

For example, on February 2, Bloomberg announced that Congress voted for terminating “the so-called Stream Protection Rule” that Trump described as being “excessive.”

They also added that Kentucky Senator, Mitch McConnell was excited to get the Stream Protection Rule terminated, and allegedly was quoted saying it was a “parting salvo in the Obama administration’s War on Coal.”

This news about helping the coal industry to make the water more polluted in Kentucky comes just a few weeks after a troubling study was published in 2017.

That study concluded that Kentucky has one of the highest rates of cancer in America in counties in Eastern Kentucky that are also near recent coal mining industry activity, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Data is unlikely to be collected on the pollution that may be caused by the coal mining industry in Kentucky in the future due to Bevin’s hasty firing/resignation of the long-time director of the Environmental Quality Commission, Leslie Cole, in 2016. Currently, the Environmental Quality Commission has no executive director and, out of seven board positions, only four are filled.

According to a Courier-Journal report from January 24, the Environmental Quality Commission is Kentucky state environmental watchdog group, and their new worry is that they will no longer be funded by the state of Kentucky via the Energy and Environment Cabinet.

Bevin is unlikely to scale back his attack on environmental protection agencies and was quoted in November 2016 telling voters in Eastern Kentucky that he supported Donald Trump getting rid of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

