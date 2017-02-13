Frank Ocean Disses The Grammys And Taylor Swift In Angry Tumblr Post

Frank Ocean just dissed The Grammys and Taylor Swift in a major way! Yes, really. The two-time Grammy winner took to this official Tumblr account on Saturday, and blasted the prestigious award ceremony in an angry post. Why? Well, he apparently wasn’t too happy with criticism that came from from the head creative honchos, producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild.

Late last year, in an interview with The New York Times, Frank Ocean spoke about his decision to abstain from submitting his music for consideration for the 2016 Grammy awards. Among other things, Frank ocean called the The Grammys “dated” and out of touch with Black artists.

Ken Ehrlich and David Wild, in joint interview with the Rolling Stone, had a lot to say about Frank’s decision, and the criticism that came with it, which it wasn’t too positive. While they understood the obvious negative emotions that Franks has been harboring towards The Grammys, they felt that the source of it came from his “faulty” 2013 performance, not the show itself.

“We executed his vision knowing that it was faulty, “they said. ” And we tried to tell him that, we tried to tell his management that, we tried to tell the record label that. So, his feelings about the Grammys right now, I would imagine, probably go back to that in one way. But honestly, it wasn’t us.”

Basically, they didn’t appreciate that fact that Frank Ocean dissed The Grammys, and felt that his real hesitance to participate is due to his failed performance from three years ago. Ouch!

Frank Ocean performs onstage during the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards [Image By Christopher Polk/Getty Images]

Of course, Frank had a response to that criticism. The singer/songwriter held absolutely nothing back when blasted the award show on Tumblr.

He started, “Ok Ken (and David). As much as I hate to make you guys famous or even respond to you directly. We all die one day and you’re old so [expletive] it. Yea yea my 2013 performance at the Grammys was absolute s–t. Technical difficulties, blah blah. Thanks for the reminder. Very much appreciated. [Expletive] that performance though. You think that’s why I kept my work out of the Grammy process this year? Don’t you think I would’ve wanted to play the show to ‘redeem’ myself if I felt that way?” he posted on Sunday.

Oh what a night. ⭐️ A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 16, 2016 at 2:10pm PST

Frank Ocean dissed not only The Grammys, but Taylor Swift as well. The 29-year-old singer had some harsh words about Taylor Swift winning Album Of The Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Ocean said, “I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp A Butterfly. Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen.”

He closed his post by doubling down on his belief that The Grammys are dated.

He said, “Believe the [people] who’d rather watch select performances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep. Use the old gramophone to actually listen bro, I’m one of the best alive. And if you’re up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from then I’m all for it. Have a good night.”

It would seem, from this post, that since Frank Ocean dissed the Grammys, he might be done with the awards show for the foreseeable future. Time will tell how that bodes for his career.

What do you think about Frank Ocean slamming The Grammys and Taylor Swift? Do you think that his swipe was unnecessary? Most importantly, do you think he might make an appearance at this year’s Grammys? Let us know in the comment section below.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards are currently being broadcast live from the Staples Center in LA.

[Featured Image By Larry Busacca/Getty Images]