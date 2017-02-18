Christina And Tarek El Moussa Flip Houses And Their Lives

Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s relationship is much like when Ross and Rachel of Friends reunite but then they say they’re over each other. You want something going on there but have been strictly business since both of them broke up in 2016.

That’s Christina and Tarek El Moussa, not Ross and Rachel. And this seems to be true as there have been reports that Christina and Tarek El Moussa have kept it professional while they were filming Flip or Flop, with Christina saying that it was a breeze to do, according to Us Weekly.

Originally, Christina posted her statement via Instagram where she is shot with the cast saying that filming the seven seasons specifically was a breeze.

I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

Initially, both Christina and Tarek El Moussa were married for seven years. It was reported that they got into what Us Weekly describes was “an explosive fight” in May which wasn’t made public until December.

The tabloid reminds us that 11 deputies were called to the home for what was described as a “possible suicidal male with a gun.” Apparently, Tarek El Moussa had it for safety reasons, to protect themselves against the wildlife in the area — that area being Orange County, and wildlife meaning animals, not the locals.

Interesting that by coincidence, Christina and Tarek El Moussa sought counseling right after that, which would only result in divorce.

Thus far, it’s uglier to watch than Ross and Rachel, which was only ugly because of Ross.

They’ve apparently made an agreement to be civil and professional in their relationship, which is reasonable given that they have a 6-year-old daughter and a 15-month-old son.

In the Us Weekly article, they’ve said that it was a difficult decision because of their kids.

If we know anything about the reunion of both Friends characters Ross and Rachel, there were also moments of jealousy from both of them, and as the Inquisitr reported recently, Tarek El Moussa was apparently jealous of Christina’s new romance with a former contractor.

The article goes on about some of Tarek’s infidelities as well, where he too was spotted with his former nanny just months after he divorced from Christina.

In some of these reports like those referred to by the Inquisitr, they seem to reveal just how ugly the divorce was for the couple where Tarek apparently hired a private investigator to watch Christina. It so happened it was the involvement of the same contractor from the show, Gary Anderson.

The “civility” of their relationship seems to also include Tarek not berating her on the set or treating her like garbage as some stories claim.

Just in case, it needs to be pointed out that Christina and Tarek El Moussa are reality TV stars from the show Flip or Flop, in case you’re wondering why they’re getting so much attention.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa were already in the attention-getting business as real estate agents during the 2008 crash, before they settled into a career of flipping houses.

They were able to corner the house flipping market when they submitted a recording of how they can flip a house from beginning to end to HGTV, which thrust them into the spotlight ever since. And now, the public is especially interested in their personal relationship.

And viewers seem to love the show and both Christina and Tarek El Moussa to the point where the future of their relationship hold so much interest.

But the story here isn’t just how they’re getting along in their professional television careers as there’s still the matter of addressing whether Christina will be getting her own spin-off show for HGTV.

Back in January, the Inquisitr reported on the possibility that this could happen. If there have been as many issues as reported between the two, it would make sense that after eight seasons, Christina and Tarek El Moussa could end the series, which could explain why she’s still smiling through this ordeal.

[Featured Image by Yusnizam Yusof/Shutterstock]