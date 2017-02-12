‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Will Jon Snow Find Out Who His Parents Are?

Game of Thrones revealed Jon Snow’s shocking lineage at the end of Season 6. While fans know the identity of Jon’s (Kit Harington) parents, he still doesn’t know – at least not yet. How will Jon find out that he’s really a Targaryen in Season 7?

Hollywood Life reports that Jon will discover his true lineage via a tomb in the crypts at Winterfell. A Redditor fan believes that Jon will venture into a hidden tomb and find a secret slab that reveals everything about his real mom and dad.

“His finds his way is blocked by rocks and rubble from the collapse,” the theory explains. “He considers going back, but something catches his eye beyond the obstruction. He begins pulling at stones, and sees another tomb, prepared and empty. Clambering over the debris, he walks to the tomb and holds out the torch in the darkness, wiping away the dust from the slab.”

While the theory might not sound credible, it actually has some basis in the books. Jon has a few dreams in the novels where he goes down into the crypts and discovers a secret passageway. Could this be a major hint for how he discovers the identity of his parents?

“And then I find myself in front of the door to the crypts,” Jon explains in the book. “It’s black inside, and I can see the steps spiraling down. Somehow I know I have to go down there, but I don’t want to. I’m afraid of what might be waiting for me.”

If the theory pans out, then there’s a possibility of another young Ned flashback in Season 7. This also opens the door for more Tower of Joy scenes with Ned and Jon’s real mother.

In addition to Jon finding out about his parents, International Business Times reports that leaked concept art confirms a major showdown will happened at King’s Landing. The artwork shows Tyrion Lannister and Bronn urging Jon into the Dragonpit. The piece is titled, “Game of Thrones VII. Dragonpit Entrance.”

Game of Thrones season 7 finale scene confirmed in leaked concept art [spoilers] https://t.co/uZ8i3XOFnG — The Independent (@Independent) February 3, 2017

The image was originally leaked on Reddit and confirms that Jon will meet Daenerys Targaryen in Season 7. It is also a major hint for what fans can expect to watch unfold for the Season 7 finale.

According to Metro, the leaked art matches up with the scenes producers have already filmed in Spain last year. This includes a beach scene with Tyrion and what looks like a Dothraki army negotiating with other men.

There’s no telling how the scene at King’s Landing will play out and whether or not Jon’s life is in danger. Whatever happens, it looks like fans are in for one epic finale when Game of Thrones returns later this year.

Meanwhile, Iceland Monitor revealed that filming for Season 7 is currently underway in Iceland. Several actors were spotted in the area and appear to be members of the Night’s Watch. Jon is the former leader of the group, all of whom are tasked with guarding the northern wall from the White Walkers.

Apart from the extras, a few familiar faces were spotted in Iceland, including Iain Glen, who portrays Jorah Mormont on the show, and Joe Demise, who appears as Gendry. Also spotted were Liam Cunningham’s Davos Seaworth, Kristopher Hivju’s Tormund Giantsbane, and Rory McCann’s The Hound. It isn’t clear how these characters will interact with each other in the new season, though it is interesting to note that The Hound makes it that far north.

HBO has not announced a release date for the new season, though Game of Thrones is expected to return by June 2017.

[Featured Image by HBO]