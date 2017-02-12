Lady Gaga Joanne Tour Ticket Prices Criticized By Fans

While millions of fans worldwide are looking forward to Lady Gaga’s Joanne Tour, ticket prices are a deterrent. Lady Gaga announced the details of her world tour, which is supporting her fifth studio album Joanne, last week after her halftime show performance during the 2017 Super Bowl.

Like previous Super Bowl performer Beyonce, Lady Gaga used the hype surrounding her halftime performance to stir up excitement for the Joanne Tour. Additionally, both Beyonce’s Formation World Tour and Gaga’s Joanne World Tour included stadium shows, and both received criticism for their high ticket prices. According to Music Times, the massive demand for tickets on the sold-out Formation Tour led to an average ticket price of $353 on secondary markets like Stubhub.

However, Lady Gaga’s Joanne Tour ticket prices are being criticized before the shows even go on sale. The prices at American arena stages run from $46 in the sections farthest from the stage to $136 to the general admission pit and $251 for seated sections closest to the stage in the 100-levels. Including the additional handling fees charged by Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket to see Lady Gaga would cost at least $60. The ticket prices for Gaga’s UK shows also reach similar levels.

Additionally, fans who want to be as close as possible to Lady Gaga face either standing for hours and competing with others for a good view in the general admission area or paying almost $300 for a seat.

On Twitter, Lady Gaga fans made their displeasure with the Joanne Tour ticket prices known:

When you see prices for @ladygaga's Joanne World Tour tickets & you have to decide what you're going eat bc you have to go… #JohnWayne pic.twitter.com/x6BBrLD1no — eddie ☁️ (@hoe_lariouss) February 8, 2017

"I think I have enough money to go to the Joanne To-"

*looks at ticket prices*

pic.twitter.com/vPX8WxG6gA — xoxo, Wayne (@HausofWayne) February 8, 2017

The Joanne ball if Gaga don't lower them prices pic.twitter.com/V0XajkDS94 — A-YO (@JonMcVie) February 8, 2017

I'm a little pissed off, why are the ticket prices so damn high. It's irritating — Matt|JOANNE| (@LoveFame13) February 8, 2017

me when I saw Gaga's ticket prices pic.twitter.com/eIkJfDzMuj — zåchåry ♉️ (@vulgareity) February 11, 2017

While the majority of the shows have yet to go onsale to the general public, tickets for the Joanne Tour are also reaching exorbitant levels on secondary markets. Stubhub ticket prices for the Lady Gaga performance at the Fenway Park stadium in Boston go for a minimum of $100 on Stubhub, with the three closest sections to the stage costing at least $1000.

The majority of Gaga’s performances on the Joanne Tour take place in arenas, which can seat fewer fans than stadiums and cause more demand for tickets on the secondary market. The Joanne Tour ticket prices on Stubhub for an arena performance in Washington, DC range from a whopping $160 on the low end to $483 for the cheapest seats in the sections closest to the stage.

Responding to demand for Joanne Tour tickets, Lady Gaga tweeted that she would attempt to add more shows to the tour:

Wow!????Thank u monsters, I'm so excited+grateful to see our shows selling out so quickly! Adding more dates where we can CANT WAIT TO SEE U!???? — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) February 10, 2017

The dates for the Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour 2017 are below (sourced from E! Online):