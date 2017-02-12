WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt Winning The WWE Title At Tonight’s ‘Elimination Chamber’

Tonight, WWE will present the return of the Elimination Chamber and so many can’t wait to see who will emerge victorious from the demonic structure. This is leading up to who will face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33 since he won the main event spot by outlasting 29 others in the Royal Rumble. Now, the rumors are swirling and it looks as if he will be going one-on-one with his current leader as Bray Wyatt is set to win the WWE Championship tonight.

While there are eight full matches on the card, all of the focus is going straight to the main event that will take place inside the “all-new” Elimination Chamber. No-one can say that he isn’t deserving of the title shot that he is now getting, and it wouldn’t be unexpected to see him win the whole thing.

Yes, there are five other superstars from SmackDown Live who could leave tonight with the title, but it likely won’t happen. Cageside Seats is reporting that Bray Wyatt will have a run with the WWE Championship in 2017, and it is all going to begin tonight at the Elimination Chamber.

John Cena won the title from AJ Styles just two weeks ago and those two superstars will be in this evening’s match. Joining them and Wyatt will be Baron Corbin, The Miz, and Dean Ambrose which makes it seem almost impossible to predict who will emerge the victor.

But…it will be Bray Wyatt.

The People’s Wrestling Website confirmed that the primary speculation right now is Bray Wyatt winning the WWE Title in the chamber. The storylines have been built up for months with Randy Orton joining The Wyatt Family, Bray turning on Luke Harper, and two mega-superstars working side-by-side. That can only work for so long.

Looking around on different websites and seeing the predictions of the wrestling “experts,” the majority are picking Wyatt to win. If they’re not picking him, then, they are picking John Cena to retain, such as Chuck Carroll for CBS Sports did. Carroll actually believes Cena will head into WrestleMania 33 with the title still in his possession.

It would be hard to see anyone else in the match, except for maybe AJ Styles, walk out with the title, but still…it will be Bray Wyatt.

Not only could this be Bray Wyatt’s first ever WWE Championship victory, but it will be his first time ever in the chamber. He is used to the horror that comes from those kinds of rough matches, but he is ready for it and told USA Today that the brutal bouts are kind of his “calling card.”

Bray has said in the past that if there comes a day where he needs to do things on his own, he won’t need The Wyatt Family or Randy Orton or anyone. He is ready to do it all on his own and he knows that is what may need to be done for the ultimate goal and success. The Daily DDT even said that this match is Bray’s to lose.

In the chamber this evening, Wyatt won’t be alone, but he won’t have any allies either. Five other superstars will be locked in there with him and all of them have the same opportunity to walk out with the highest prize on SmackDown Live in their hands.

But…it will be Bray Wyatt.

Of course, anything is possible to happen since the predictions and rumors for the Elimination Chamber are far from set in stone. WWE could throw a major curveball at the fans and have someone totally unexpected walk out tonight with the title. All signs are pointing in one direction, though, and it looks as if Bray Wyatt has paid his dues to the level where he will end up the brand new WWE Champion this evening and go on to face Randy Orton.

[Featured Image by WWE]