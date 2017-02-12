John Oliver ‘Slightly Concerned’ He Could Get Deported By Trump

John Oliver says he’s “slightly concerned” about his chances of being deported to England, according to the Washington Post. It’s been a rough three months for the Last Week Tonight host, who has watched how Donald Trump’s presidency unfolded on a couch at home.

While John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight returns to HBO today, the England-born host may get deported to his native country before he even finishes this season.

During his appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show on Tuesday, John Oliver had plenty things to discuss: Trump, Trump’s chief strategist, Trump’s immigration order, Trump’s inauguration, and revealing if he’s going to focus the upcoming season of his talk show solely on Trump. Yes, the 39-year-old comedian mostly talked about Trump.

While it may seem as if John Oliver has become obsessed with Trump, he actually has a legitimate reason to be. Oliver is a green card holder and not an American citizen, which means there’s a “non-zero” chance that he could get deported to his native England.

“The crazy thing is it’s probably not gonna happen, but there is a nonzero chance of it happening now. So yeah, I am slightly concerned.”

John Oliver noted that having a green card used to be enough to stay in the U.S. safely, but after Trump’s controversial executive order temporarily barring citizens of certain Muslim countries from entering the U.S., there are no guarantees anymore.

John Oliver also admitted that until Inauguration Day “nothing was really happening,” adding that it feels like it’s been “114 years” since January 20, when Trump became sworn-in as U.S. President.

John Oliver is no stranger to criticizing Trump, as he devoted a fair share of his show, which has been on hiatus since November, to lash out against the then-presidential hopeful. And if ratings are any indication, his viewers apparently loved that.

John Oliver’s show averaged 5.7 million viewers last year across all of HBO’s platforms. It became the show’s biggest audience, while his anti-Trump segments on YouTube also received millions of hits, according to USA Today. Oliver’s Donald Drumpf segment alone has gathered over 31 million views on YouTube.

Although it’s been a couple of rough weeks for U.S. politics since Trump assumed office, John Oliver tells Americans to brace themselves for an even more “exhausting” journey ahead.

“We have a long way to go. It’s gonna be hard. It’s easy to be angry on adrenaline, but it is much, much harder when you’re tired. And this is going to be exhausting.”

Then Colbert held up a copy of the current issue of Rolling Stone magazine, which features John Oliver, who looks way too frustrated to hold himself together. And then the host showed a copy of Time magazine depicting the face of Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon.

John Oliver Takes on the Trump Era: The Rolling Stone Interview https://t.co/16dt1HHdxl via @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/3HonFIvu3f — April Spivey (@a35362) February 12, 2017

When asked if Bannon’s face fills them with “any feelings,” the audience booed, and John Oliver quipped that this is not a wrestling match. Oliver has two words to describe Bannon, whom the media often calls the second most powerful man in the world after Trump.

“A terrifying individual.”

While John Oliver’s guest appearance on Colbert’s talk show clearly shows that the comedian has plenty to say about Trump and his team, he says he won’t focus his Last Week Tonight solely on Trump and his actions as U.S. President.

In his recent interview with the New York Times, John Oliver said that there are way too many people “feeding on the same carcass.”

“We try to pick a different carcass because of how many different beaks have already gotten to it.”

John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight returns with all new segments – and new jokes about Trump – today, Sunday, February 12.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]