‘WWE Elimination Chamber 2017’ Pay-Per-View Results — Updated LIVE!

On Sunday, February 12, WWE will present WWE Elimination Chamber 2017, live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. For those who are unable to attend it live, it will be available for viewing exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.

However, the Inquisitr understands not everyone in the WWE Universe (or wrestling community in general) will be able to spend three hours to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2017. Therefore, results will be presented live as they become available.

Similar to past WWE pay-per-views, the WWE is providing one courtesy to those who do not have a paid subscription to the WWE Network. One hour before the official pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber Kickoff will take place. The first part is a panel of WWE personalities and commentators, most likely Renee Young, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton, discussing the matches in WWE Elimination Chamber 2017. There will also be a special kickoff match in which Mojo Rawley will take on Kurt Hawkins in a singles match.

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Kickoff can be viewed not only on the WWE Network, but also on WWE’s official website, WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Pheed, and Pinterest, one hour before the actual pay-per-view.

Nevertheless, the following match card shown below is what is provided at this moment and can change for any reason. As mentioned earlier, the Inquisitr will update this article with the latest results as they become available LIVE!

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton — The Wyatt Family has slowly but surely been imploding on itself. With Randy Orton becoming the “better” follower to Bray Wyatt, it seems Luke Harper has been pushed to the sidelines. To be frank, Harper needs to expand out on his own. He’s played the “follower” card for way too long and was an amazing singles wrestler on the independent circuit. He can prove to be the same here in WWE.

Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler (2-on-1 Handicap Match) – This is a unique match as it pits to protagonist wrestlers against one antagonist wrestler. Usually, such odds would be for the “bad guys,” not the good guys. Anyways, this match came up after Dolph Ziggler had problems with the two. After losing a match against Apollo Crews, Ziggler assaulted him. Kalisto tried to help out but was stopped too. Both Kalisto and Crews paid with a steel chair on the back.

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James – Ever since Mickie James cost Becky Lynch the WWE Smackdown! Women’s Championship, Becky has had problems with the legendary WWE wrestler. They will be able to settle their differences in a match that pits the “Old School” against the “New School.”

Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship) – WWE has been really pushing Naomi as of late as a top tier women wrestler in the women’s division. Showing more athleticism than most of the other women wrestlers on the WWE SmackDown roster, she will add a bit of dynamism to the matches. Most likely, she is not top tier enough to win the title, but she will definitely shine in this match against one of the best women wrestler heels in the business today.

Tag Team Turmoil (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship) — This will be the “Elimination Chamber” match for the tag teams without the Elimination Chamber structure itself. Makes sense given the amount of bodies included as American Alpha, Heath Slater and Rhyno, Breezango, The Usos, The Ascension, and the Vaudevillains wrestle each other for the belts. Despite the odds being against American Alpha, tag team title changes rarely happen at this pay-per-view as they are often saved for a bigger venue like Wrestlemania 32.

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya – This is the continuation of the story in which Natalya took out Nikki Bella at the WWE Survivor Series 2016 to be team captain. Natalya’s heel turn is really good because she makes a far better heel than face. As for Nikki Bella, she is naturally hated for “reaching the top by dating John Cena,” but that hatred has since subsided substantially as she has proven to be a decent wrestler. Expect this rivalry to end at Wrestlemania 32.

Elimination Chamber (WWE Championship) – The main event will easily be the Elimination Chamber when 16-time champion John Cena takes on five other contenders gunning for his belt. This will be a unique scenario because there are numerous outcomes people are expecting. If AJ Styles wins, there is a belief that he will wrestle the Undertaker. If Bray Wyatt wins, he’ll have to wrestle his follower Randy Orton who won the Royal Rumble. Expect Cena to retain and take on Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 32.

