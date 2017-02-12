‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7B Teaser: Fans Should Prepare For ‘All Out War’

The Walking Dead returns to wrap up Season 7 this week and producers just released a sneak peek at what’s to come. In true Walking Dead fashion, the new trailer reveals that Rick Grimes and company are prepared for an all-out war with Negan.

According to Deadline, the new teaser begins with Rick, Carl, Michonne, Jesus, and a few members of the Survivors driving along the highway. Their road trip is cut short, however, once they reach a road block of broken down vehicles. Things get really tricky after Rick discovers a booby trap littered with explosives.

The Walking Dead has been on hiatus since December. Although the winter finale grabbed over 10 million viewers, the series has seen a drop in ratings this season, especially after the epic Season 7 premiere in October. For those fans left disappointed at how this season has played out, Cleveland is reporting that the “All Out War” storyline from the comics will make its way to the show in Season 7B.

While Rick prepares for war against Negan, other characters will undergo a lot of changes this season. Negan’s right-hand man Dwight might see the biggest transformation. In the comics, Dwight eventually turns on Negan and helps Rick defeat him. It’s not clear if the show will follow this storyline, but things are definitely headed in that direction.

Maggie is also developing as a leader, especially since Gregory has proven he won’t bring the Hilltop to war. According to NY Daily News, Gregory isn’t abdicating without a fight. Instead, fans can expect something to go down between Maggie and Gregory as she tries to wrestle power from the man in the suit.

As far as Negan is concerned, his future is definitely in question. In the comics, Rick eventually captures Negan and places him in a cell in Alexandria. On the show, this process will probably be drawn out, especially given how Jeffry Dean Morgan has already signed a contract for Season 8.

Morgan’s character has also become a fan favorite, so killing him off after one season won’t be a popular move. Given how they’ve treated other characters in the past, there’s a good chance Negan will find a way to live on through Season 8.

That being said, not all the characters will be safe when war breaks out. After all, what’s a title like “All Out War” without a few major deaths? And with The Walking Dead, no character is ever truly safe.

For now, there’s no telling who will die in the second half of Season 7. It could be Maggie, who is determined to seek vengeance for Glenn’s death, or it might be Sasha Williams (Sonequa Martin-Green). Martin-Green was just cast for a lead role in Star Trek: Discovery and might need to free up her schedule.

Other potential victims include the likes of Morgan (Lennie James), Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt), and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). Not to mention Daryl (Norman Reedus), though producers would definitely have their hands full if they ended Daryl’s storyline this season.

Speaking of Daryl, Us Magazine is reporting that he might find love shortly. The question of Daryl’s bachelorhood has plagued fans for a long time. In fact, a new theory even made executive producer Greg Nicotero lose his mind.

The incident happened during an interview on the Walker Stalker Bahamian cruise. One outspoken fan asked the producer if Daryl and Jesus might hook up in Season 7.

“No!” Nicotero shouted in response. “There cannot be enough exclamation points after that no.”

The second half of Season 7 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Feb. 12, check out the teaser below.

