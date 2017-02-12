WWE News, Rumors: New Update Suggests AJ Styles Vs. Shane McMahon Is Happening

The latest WWE news and rumors have many thinking that AJ Styles and Shane McMahon will duke it out at the highly-anticipated Wrestlemania 33.

The new information, which comes courtesy of the official website of Madison Square Garden (MSG), fortifies the reports that Styles and McMahon will come face to face at WWE’s biggest pay-pay-view event of the year.

The website teases “special appearances” by both the Smackdown stars at WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania set three weeks before the big event – March 12 to be exact.

This gives fans a reason to believe that there will be a showdown between the two WWE superstars at Wrestlemania 33 and that this is one way to hype it up before the two settle the scores in the ring.

While “special appearances” could mean anything and does not necessarily imply that AJ Styles and Shane McMahon will clash at the live event, previous WWE rumors and news give weight to the possibility.

WWE rumors about the AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon match first started popping last month. While it was not final at that time, Cageside Seats reported that whatever happens, the company has McMahon booked to take on a Smackdown superstar at Wrestlemania 33.

This goes to show that McMahon will without a doubt brawl it out with someone at the massive WWE event. The new details from MSG strengthen the belief that it will be the former WWE Champion.

Additionally, WWE has also been hard at work planting the seeds for the feud that will build up to the Wrestlemania 33 confrontation. Fans will remember how Styles called out McMahon last month at Talking Smack when the Smackdown commissioner put him in the back row of the 2017 Royal Rumble poster while his nemesis John Cena was at the front.

Styles might set out to prove at Wrestlemania 33 that he is a force to be reckoned with and one deserving of the spotlight by giving McMahon a taste of his strength and abilities in the ring.

With regards to the Cena and Styles feud, where the superstars are in their WWE rivalry at the moment is also rumored to be one of the reasons the latter could end up taking on McMahon at Wrestlemania 33.

Styles just lost the WWE Championship belt to Cena at the 2017 Royal Rumble. Before the latter’s victory, which marked his 16th championship, putting him up there with Ric Flair, WWE fans and enthusiasts saw a lot of promise and possibilities for the match card of The Phenomenal One at Wrestlemania 33.

Big names like Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle were being thrown around in WWE rumors and news as his potential opponents as Styles was expected to keep the title, but all hopes dashed when Cena defeated him at the event.

Fox Sports believes that Styles battling McMahon at the most anticipated WWE pay-per-view event of the year is a bit of a downgrade for The Phenomenal One considering his recent run in the industry, which is deemed nothing but excellent and buzzworthy.

The publication points out that despite this, there are not many opponent options for Styles for a non-title match anyway. This means that while some WWE fans do not expect to see a battle between him and Shane-o-Mac at Wrestlemania 33, it is the throwdown they will most likely get.

Even without considering the fact that it is a non-title match, a lot of potential opponents for Styles have been enmeshed in other ongoing storylines to be wrapped up at Wrestlemania 33.

This gives WWE no choice but to have AJ Styles feud with Shane McMahon instead, the one superstar that fits the plot and seems, on the whole, right for the story especially with other options like Dean Ambrose already taken.

However, there is one thing that could stop the Styles and McMahon battle at Wrestlemania 33 from happening and that is the former winning the Elimination Chamber. Should he emerge victorious there, he will likely enter Wrestlemania as the WWE Champion, allowing him to get a higher match card.

Although fans of The Phenomenal One would like to see that happen, Bleacher Report cites that the latest booking trends suggest a loss for Styles at the Elimination Chamber.

Whether or not WWE news and rumors about AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon prove true, fans will have to wait until Wrestlemania 33, happening April 2, to find out.

