Katy Perry Refuels Taylor Swift Feud With New Song ‘Chained To The Rhythm’

Katy Perry has just refueled her heated feud with Taylor Swift, according to Refinery29. The 32-year-old singer has just subtly shaded Swift with the help of her newly released song “Chained to the Rhythm.”

KATY PERRY – Chained To The Rhythm: 37.333 (+9,248) pic.twitter.com/H3iZp0f7Qk — Katy Perry Daily BR (@kpdailybrasil) February 12, 2017

Katy Perry’s fans have been waiting for the singer’s new song since last summer when she released her summer 2016 hit single “Rise,” but they surely appreciate their favorite singer shading her long-time nemesis, Swift, in the process. In 2014, Swift even released her hit song “Bad Blood” dedicated to their feud.

While promoting the catchy song, which will likely be carried across the world by radio stations, Katy Perry shaded Swift in a very, very subtle and smooth way. Perry re-tweeted a fan wearing a “Bad Blood” shirt while posing in front a disco ball that plays Perry’s new song.

But Katy Perry took shading to a whole new level as the shirt’s “Bad Blood” logo appears to be in the shade. While nobody really knows how the feud between the two started – whether it was fighting over John Mayer or stealing backup dancers from one another – Katy Perry and Swift have exchanged hostile gestures for years.

Just recently, Katy Perry shaded Swift during Kanye West’s Los Angeles concert in late October. It was, of course, during West’s performance of “Famous,” which mentions Swift and his own feud with the “Bad Blood” singer.

While West rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*tch famous,” Katy Perry started making funny faces and widened her eyes at the mention of her nemesis’ name.

Many noted that Katy Perry’s new song, “Chained to the Rhythm,” is a pop track with a slight hint of reggae, which means it has great potential to become one of the biggest music hits of summer 2017.

A complete timeline of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s feud after Calvin Harris says ex tried to “bury” her -… https://t.co/gsjsbqV9ly pic.twitter.com/p97fXg9adT — Katy Perry News (@KatyPerryNewsUK) February 12, 2017

“Chained to the Rhythm” will be featured in Katy Perry’s highly-anticipated fourth studio album. While there’s no name or release date for the album yet, Perry’s fans raise high expectations because all of her previous albums have become huge hits around the world.

Katy Perry’s latest album, 2013’s Prism, sold 286,000 copies in its opening week. Interestingly, the first singles of all of Perry’s three albums have ended up at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, so “Chained to the Rhythm” could soon surpass Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” which currently tops the chart.

Katy Perry deserves to top the chart at least for her original marketing strategy for the new single. The singer’s marketing team placed disco balls at different locations in major cities all around the world.

Katy Perry, for her part, recently took to social media to challenge her fans to find those disco balls and be rewarded with a play of her new track (every disco ball has a headphone jack and “Chained to the Rhythm” is streaming on repeat).

Today, Katy Perry will perform at the Grammys 2017, according to the India Times. The “Roar” singer joins the lineup of Grammy 2017 performers, and many of her fans expect her to debut “Chained to the Rhythm” for the first time live there.

If Katy Perry, who has earned 13 Grammy nominations throughout her music career, performs the new single, it could help drive sales and streams up, which would allow Perry’s track to sit comfortably at the top of the charts for at least several weeks.

The last time Katy Perry performed at the Grammy Awards was in 2015. This year, the “Rise” singer will be sharing the stage with John Legend, Bruno Mars, Adele, Beyoncé, and many others.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]