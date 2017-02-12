WWE News: Roman Reigns To Go To SmackDown Live In WWE Draft, No Longer Top Guy?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has remained a major problem for WWE, and it may be that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has given up on Reigns ever being the top guy for his company. It was rumored months ago that WWE actually had plans to put the WWE Universal Title on Roman Reigns before WrestleMania 33, as he would walk into WrestleMania as champion and take on a possible Royal Rumble winner.

Of course, rumors also had Reigns winning the Royal Rumble match too, so really the problem always came down to what they would do next. When Roman dropped the WWE United States Title, many felt it was a foregone conclusion that he would end up becoming a champion once more. Instead, WWE went with Kevin Owens retaining, which surprised many people knowing how much Vince McMahon has been behind Reigns.

Most felt he would want to use Roman in a big match at WrestleMania, possibly in the main event again. He has been in the main event of the show the last two years straight, and fans were very unhappy with it. He was booed heavily at WrestleMania 32 when he beat Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and he was even booed when he took the WWE United States Title. The problem comes when WWE tries to use Reigns in big positions at all.

Fans do not take to it well, and it seems that Vince may have given up on the man who simply calls himself, The Guy. On his quarterly earnings call with shareholders, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon did, in fact, give us a hint that he may be moving past Roman Reigns. He said on the call that WWE will indeed be doing another WWE Draft this year that will hopefully freshen things up.

He did not give an exact date, but rumors claim it will be around the same time it was last year. During the call, he used Roman Reigns to WWE SmackDown Live as an example of possible moves that may happen during the draft. This was interesting to even consider for McMahon, as WWE RAW is the company’s number one show and always has been. It always will be Vince’s number one and that will never end.

That means he wants his top guys on the show, or at least the ones he wants to make his top guys. Obviously going to SmackDown Live is not a step down as the show has been better and is usually celebrated as the “wrestler’s show.” In fact, many from RAW want to go there like Cesaro and Sasha Banks alone, which says all you need to know about their happiness with the red brand.

However, the big deal in all of this is simply the idea of Roman Reigns moving shows. If Vince believes WWE RAW is his top show and his top guys have always been there, Roman moving shows means a heck of a lot. It means that McMahon has truly given up on Roman Reigns being his top guy and would rather him be a secondary act on the blue brand. He may also feel that the move to a show written for wrestlers may help Reigns get over with fans.

Many believe however that Vince could keep Roman Reigns on WWE RAW, but he would just simply need to make him a heel. He would still be a secondary act and not the top guy, but he would be liked far more and the boos would be useful to have due to the fact that his character is supposed to grab them. Regardless, even if he moves to the blue brand, he won’t be well-liked even still.

That means a heel turn must happen eventually if WWE truly wants to save Roman’s career and make him into something. He easily could get over with fans as a heel, so a move even to WWE NXT won’t do him any good in the end. It will take a turn for fans to accept him, as many believe he could play this role very well. Vince may then feel Roman Reigns could work as a top face, as they could do a big turn similar to what he did with The Rock years ago when he ran into similar issues.

