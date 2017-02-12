Android Nougat Update For Sony Xperia X Performance, Z5, Z3 Plus And Z4 Tablet

Sony has resumed the rollout of the Android Nougat update for various Sony Xperia Z models. Meanwhile, Canadian carrier Rogers has also released the Nougat firmware for the Sony Xperia X Performance.

According to Xperia Blog, owners of Sony Xperia Z5 series, Xperia Z3+, and Xperia Z4 Tablet should begin receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update following the tech company’s suspension of the rollout last month because of a number of issues. The new Nougat firmware comes with build number 32.3.A.0.376 and hopefully, it resolves all the bugs and problems found in the initial update (32.3.A.0.372).

Well, based on a comment posted under the Xperia Blog’s report, the new build was indeed able to fix issues found on the previous rollout. Shehab Skull who flashed the Nougat firmware to one of the aforementioned Sony Xperia models noted in his comment that the Bluetooth battery drain experienced in the first Nougat build has been fixed. “Battery looks better and DOZE mode is working perfectly,” the commenter also shared, further adding the following.

“3 days since the update.. the phone really looks smoother than before.. even my Samsung fanboy friend told me that my phone is so smooth! I have also to say that the camera app is faster than ever..”

“I definitely am not satisfied with this,” another commenter shared. “I was hoping that this might have been the update for Sony to redeem itself, but it isn’t, and they’ll probably lose most of the Z5 users soon, in rage,” he added.

Sony Xperia X Performance, specifically the Roger-branded version of the smartphone, is also starting to receive the Android Nougat update. Aside from the Android 7.0 OS, the firmware build released by the Canadian carrier is also bringing in VoLTE support.

In addition to the Sony Xperia X Performance, Rogers has also made the Android Nougat update available for their HTC One M9 units.

Furthermore, Rogers’ Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units are still yet to receive Google’s latest iteration of its mobile operating system. There’s no specific timeframe disclosed for these 2017 flagship models’ Nougat firmware, but the carrier’s release schedule noted that it is “coming soon.”

Speaking of Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, Phone Arena conducted a test on these smartphones that are currently running on Android Nougat. While Android’s latest major iteration is expected to bring in a plethora of new features and goodies, unfortunately, the test yielded undesirable results, specifically for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge’s battery. Phone Arena noted the following:

“We tested both the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, expecting to see them perform even better with Google’s latest update and improvements. Sadly, we saw the opposite: battery life on both phones has actually worsened by up to some 10 percent.”

For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge with Android Nougat only got six hours and 35 minutes while the similar smartphone model with Android Marshmallow scored seven hours and ten minutes.

“We have run the tests carefully and double-checked for mistakes, but the results were consistent,” the post added.

The Android Nougat update for Rogers’ Sony Xperia X Performance as well as for the Xperia Z5 family, Z3+ and Z4 Tablet units can be accessed via Over-The-Air or OTA process. Make sure to connect to a stable Wi-fi connection to avoid unwanted data charges when downloading and installing the firmware update files. Also, it is best to fully charge the phone first (or, at least, have 85 percent remaining power) before pushing through the update process.

Some of the highlights of the Android Nougat OS are the multi-window support, enhanced Doze mode, new emojis, Multi-Locale language settings, bundled notifications, custom Quick Settings, more personalization options, among others.

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]