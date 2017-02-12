Breaking Down New Walt Disney World Multi-Ticket Pricing And Options For 2017

The time of year when Disney raises the ticket prices for its theme parks has arrived, and it happened just as expected. On Sunday, Walt Disney World did raise the prices of the majority of their tickets and even introduced some new options for single day and multi-day passes. It is time to break down all of the new prices for multi-day tickets for the Walt Disney World theme parks and see just what new possibilities are there for guests.

As reported yesterday by Inquisitr, the new ticket prices did indeed arrive as expected and guests need to be prepared for what they may spend when going to Disney this year. Some things have indeed changed regarding expiration dates for multi-day tickets, so, everyone needs to be aware that they can’t just sit on them anymore.

By looking at all the terms and conditions on the official website for Walt Disney World, the small print makes it easy to see that multi-day tickets still expire 14 days after the date of first use. Also, all tickets bought and issues at this time will expire on Dec. 31, 2018.

Also, the “Water Park Fun & More” option has been done away with, and the new option is called “Park Hopper Plus.” If adding on this new option, guests will not only be able to visit more than one of the four main parks per day but also get additional admittance to Typhoon Lagoon, Blizzard Beach, DisneyQuest (until it closes in July), ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course, and one round at each of the new mini-golf courses before 4 p.m.

Below are the prices for the new multi-day tickets for Walt Disney World along with the prices they were before today’s increase. With the “Park Hopper Plus” option being brand new, there is no comparable cost from recent years.

The cost before the increase is in parentheses behind the new cost.

2-Day Park Tickets

2-Day Base – Adult $211.94 (Was $215.16), Child $199 (Was $202.35)

2-Day Park Hopper – Adult $275.84 (Was $273.71), Child $263.06 (Was $260.93)

2-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $316.31, Child $303.53

3-Day Park Tickets

3-Day Base – Adult $329.09 ($308.85), Child $309.02 ($289.68)

3-Day Park Hopper – Adult $392.99 ($367.43), Child $373.82 ($348.26)

3-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $410.03, Child $390.86

4-Day Park Tickets

4-Day Base – Adult $394.05 ($346.13), Child $372.75 ($324.83)

4-Day Park Hopper – Adult $473.93 ($419.61), Child $452.63 ($398.31)

4-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $447.30, Child $426.00

5-Day Park Tickets

5-Day Base – Adult $415.35 ($362.10), Child $394.05 ($340.80)

5-Day Park Hopper – Adult $495.23 ($435.59), Child $473.93 ($414.29)

5-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $463.28, Child $441.98

6-Day Park Tickets

6-Day Base – Adult $436.65 ($378.08), Child $415.35 ($356.78)

6-Day Park Hopper – Adult $516.53 ($451.56), Child $495.23 ($430.26)

6-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $479.25, Child $457.95

7-Day Park Tickets

7-Day Base – Adult $457.95 ($394.05), Child $436.65 ($372.75)

7-Day Park Hopper – Adult $537.863 ($467.54), Child $516.53 ($446.24)

7 -Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $495.23, Child $473.93

8-Day Park Tickets

8-Day Base – Adult $468.60 ($404.70), Child $447.30 ($383.40)

8-Day Park Hopper – Adult $548.48 ($478.19), Child $527.18 ($456.89)

8-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $505.88, Child $484.58

9-Day Park Tickets

9-Day Base – Adult $479.25 ($415.35), Child $457.95 ($394.05)

9-Day Park Hopper – Adult $559.13 ($488.84), Child $537.83 ($467.54)

9-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $516.53, Child $495.23

10-Day Park Tickets

10 Day Base – Adult $489.09 ($426), Child $468.60 ($404.70)

10-Day Park Hopper – Adult $569.78 ($499.49), Child $548.48 ($478.19)

10-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $527.18, Child $505.88

The new prices for single-day tickets are as follows:

Magic Kingdom

Value

1-Day Base – Adult $113.96, Child $107.57

1-Day Park Hopper – Adult $172.53, Child $166.14

1-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $188.51, Child $182.12

Regular

1-Day Base – Adult $122.48, Child $116.09

1-Day Park Hopper – Adult $181.05, Child $174.66

1-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $197.03, Child $190.64

Peak

1-Day Base – Adult $132.06, Child $125.67

1-Day Park Hopper – Adult $185.31, Child $178.92

1-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $201.29, Child $194.90

Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Value

1-Day Base – Adult $105.44, Child $99.05

1-Day Park Hopper – Adult $172.53, Child $166.14

1-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $188.51, Child $182.12

Regular

1-Day Base – Adult $113.96, Child $107.57

1-Day Park Hopper – Adult $181.05, Child $174.66

1-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $197.03, Child $190.64

Peak

1-Day Base – Adult $126.74, Child $120.35

1-Day Park Hopper – Adult $185.31, Child $178.92

1-Day Park Hopper Plus – Adult $201.29, Child $194.90

As reported by the OC Register, prices did also increase for tickets to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks in Anaheim. Again, this is not an uncommon occurrence and it is something that guests have come to expect in February each year.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland and any Disney destination around the world is going to be an expensive vacation, but what place isn’t? This breakdown of the new 2017 multi-day ticket prices will allow guests to see just what they can expect to pay when heading to the parks in Orlando this year. Inflation has a way of getting everyone, but this is the kind of thing that people have come to expect in all walks of life and business.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]