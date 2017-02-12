Valentine’s Day In NYC: The Ultimate Guide

Valentine’s Day is different for every couple, so here’s a little something for everyone.

Get in the mood with a steamy burlesque show.

On Feb. 14, New York City’s longest running burlesque variety show presents Le Scandal Valentine’s Day Show. Le Scandal will be held downstairs at The West Bank Café in the Laurie Beechman Theater.

Go on a Valentine’s Day cruise.

On Feb. 10, 11, and 14, Fish Bar at North River Landing is hosting a four-course, three-hour dinner cruise that includes skyline views, one rose per couple, and a champagne toast.

On Feb. 14, save $5 off any Valentine’s Day Champagne Cruise with the code “INSIDER5.”

Indulge yourselves on a nice glass of champagne.

ICE’s resident sommelier Ron Ciavolino is throwing a Valentine’s Day champagne gala that will begin with a variety of hors d’oeuvres and a tasting of various sparkling wines and end with a savory buffet.

If you’re both into gore, go on a haunted tour.

Into horror films? Blood Manor is hosting its annual “My Bloody Valentine’s Weekend” from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12.

STUDENT NIGHT TONIGHT! $10 off for All with Valid Student ID's for "at the door" tickets! A photo posted by Blood Manor (@bloodmanornyc) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:15am PST

Take your date to see a romantic Broadway show.

Nothing says romance (or New York) like a Broadway show. Top romantic picks include:

“Phantom of the Opera Broadway Musical”

“On Your Feet Broadway Musical”

“Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”

Embrace your inner child with a Valentine-themed scavenger hunt.

POGO Events is hosting a Valentine’s Day scavenger hunt. Participants are welcome to sign up solo or as a team. The hunt will take approximately three hours; attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and have a Metrocard handy.

Go for a run, in your underwear.

This February, Me Undies is hosting a one-mile marathon benefiting the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Doors open at noon; an awards ceremony will be held at 1 p.m., the run will begin at 2 p.m.

Check out Women’s Fashion Week.

Twice a year, top models, photographers, and designers crowd the streets to see the latest runway designs.

Visit a museum.

The Museum of Sex: Kick off Valentine’s Day with a Lovers Champagne Cocktail and a walk through one or more of the five new exhibitions at the Museum of Sex. According to Forbes, the recently launched Night Fever disco experience and the Known/Unknown exhibit is “one of the five most anticipated new exhibitions of 2017.”

The MoMA: The MoMa is hosting a special Valentine’s Day tour complete with a candlelit wine reception and desserts. During the tour, attendees will explore “From the Collection: 1960 – 1969,” a journey through the art, media and culture of the “love, peace, and happiness” era.

When in MOMA.. ???? #MaybellineSquad #BLONDETIGERS A photo posted by ???? Vita Boers (@blondetigervita) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:51am PST

The American Jewish Historical Society: On Feb. 12, the American Jewish Historical Society is hosting a fashion photo series titled “Bubby: Kosher Love Advice in Unkosher Times.”

The photo series, shot by Los Angeles-based photographer Jackson Davis, is a collaboration between two female-founded brands, Bubby, a Jewish-inspired matchmaking app, and fashion brand Unkosher Market.

The event encourages guests to BYOB: Bring Your Own Bubby. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for students, seniors and AJHS members.

Take a romantic walk through the Botanical Gardens.

This year marks The Orchid Show’s 15th year at the New York Botanical Garden.

Attend the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has daytime events at Piers 92/94 with finals and best-of-breed evenings at Madison Square Garden.

Fall in love with the skyline of New York on a helicopter tour.

Liberty Helicopters offers a “Sky and Skate” deal for $220 that includes a 15 minute helicopter tour and an ice skating ticket to the Wollman Rink in Central park. If you’re not interested in skating, Liberty also offers a “Night and Day” tour that includes a daytime helicopter tour and an evening New York Water Taxi ride with a champagne toast.

[Feature Image by sunemotion/Thinkstock]