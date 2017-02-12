Kellyanne Conway’s ‘SNL’ Fatal Attraction, $100K Club Membership, 4 Trump Years?

Kellyanne Conway was transformed into Glenn Close’s scary, crazy character from Fatal Attraction on the most recent episode of SNL, as seen in the below video.

As noted in the description of the new SNL video, which has swelled to nearly 75,000 views within hours, Conway’s SNL alter-ego adopted the stalker-like character of Fatal Attraction, after SNL‘s version of Jake Tapper decided not to have Kellyanne on his show anymore, due to Conway mentioning things like the “Bowling Green Massacre,” which never happened.

“Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) tries to win back Jake Tapper’s (Beck Bennett) trust.”

As reported by the Inquisitr, Conway and Tapper got into a pretty heated exchange when Jake asked Kellyanne if she believed CNN was “fake news,” as President Trump has often claimed. Kellyanne admitted that she did not believe CNN was fake news. Conway also answered Tapper’s questions about why Mr. Trump did not publish any tweets about the recent killings at a mosque in Quebec City — whereas President Trump has tweeted about seemingly less-important issues.

CNN’s Jake Tapper To Kellyanne Conway: Fake News? Why No Trump Mosque Tweet? https://t.co/C0u6Z5eNx8 — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) February 8, 2017

After that interview went viral, Kellyanne would once again be in hot water, after Conway spoke with Fox News and told the world to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” after President Trump bemoaned on Twitter the fact that Nordstrom dropped Ivanka Trump’s line, as reported by the Inquisitr.

According to the “Rogue POTUS Staff” Twitter account, which claims to be written by a group of White House staffers, Kellyanne was encouraged to promote Ivanka’s “stuff” by the president himself. As reported by the Inquisitr, the “Rogue POTUS Staff” claimed that Mr. Trump threatened to fire Conway if she ever made a mistake like that again.

Rogue POTUS: Trump Warned Kellyanne Conway Of Being Fired – Spicer ‘Burning Out’ https://t.co/PEa69QpyBm — Eileen Hamer (@EileenHamer1) February 11, 2017

Perhaps that’s one of the reasons that rumor of Kellyanne potentially not spending four years with President Trump are circulating. According to Page Six, Kellyanne — along with Conway’s husband, George T. Conway III — did not cancel their membership at the Alpine Country Club in Demarest, New Jersey. With a $100,000 membership (up to $75,000 for memberships plus $25,000 in dues), the club’s hefty dues would be one reason for the Conways to end their memberships for at least four years whilst Kellyanne is in D.C. However, the publication reports that Kellyanne and her husband only requested a one-year leave of absence.

Conway did not mention any hesitancy over the length (or shortness) of Kellyanne’s White House position as the reason for only taking a one-year leave of absence from the club. Instead, Conway said she and her husband weren’t willing to fully cancel their membership because the club has “among the best food on the Jersey side!” Kellyanne also explained that asking for more than one year off from the club would feel like canceling their memberships completely. Conway also queried as to whether or not the club would allow for four years off from their memberships, before quipping that Mr. Trump could indeed spend eight years in the White House — and not merely four years.

“Anything more than a year feels like a cancellation, not a suspension. Do the rules allow for 4 years? And don’t you mean 8 years, not 4? (wink)”

Meanwhile, Kellyanne’s husband George could end up gaining the role of solicitor general — a job that represents the federal government in the face of the Supreme Court. It’s a position that could keep Mr. and Mrs. Conway in D.C. for years.

Reactions to Conway’s SNL Fatal Attraction spoof can be read below.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]