Trump: CNN Cut Off Bernie Sanders After He Joked About CNN Fake News [Video]

President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed, “Fake news CNN” cut off Senator Bernie Sanders for jokingly using the the term “fake news” during an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett on the Outfront. According to the Washington Examiner, Sanders was abruptly cut off by CNN on Friday when it faced a “technical issue” right after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders jokingly used the term “fake news” for CNN while appearing on a live broadcast on the channel. Video of the moment Sanders was cut off has since then gone viral. We have embedded the video clip above.

Sanders appeared on Outfront to talk about whether he thinks Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn should be fired if he discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador before taking office. In the interview, Sanders called Putin a “thug and a murderer” and accused Trump of cozying up to him.

“Well, this is a very troubling development and it speaks to the broader issue of Russia’s involvement in our elections, it speaks to the issue of President Trump being buddy, buddy, with a thug and a murderer who is the head of Russia and now we’re learning there may have been discussions between Flynn and the — and the Russians about sanctions before this administration took power. So this is very, very troubling and I think the president is going to have to tell us what he’s going to do about it”

In the course of the interview, Sanders is also shown a clip in which President Trump can be heard saying that he hasn’t seen any such reports and that when he doesn’t, he “will look into it.”

“I don’t know about that. I haven’t seen it. What report is that?”

When Sanders is asked to comment on what President Trump said, Sanders is heard saying, “Well, I don’t know! Maybe he was watching

“Well, I don’t know! Maybe he was watching CNN Fake news! What do you think?”

Burnett is seen smirking at Sander’s comment, and at around the same time the Senator clarifies that “it was a joke.” And at around the same time, viewers noticed that Sanders is not able to hear what Erin said next. While she attempts to regain contact with him, she is unable to do so and goes in for a commercial break.

While the show did resume normally after the break, many people believe CNN had intentionally cut off Sanders because he made the “Fake news CNN” remark on the network.

After the incident started to be discussed extensively on social media networks, several people responded to President Trump’s tweet saying that Sanders was clearly joking there. This is what CNN’s Jake Tapper wrote;

“From Michael Briggs, Senator Sanders’ Communications Director: ‘The Senator was clearly joking,'”

Brian Stelter also came forward and tweeted about it and said Sanders was actually criticizing Trump with his “CNN Fake News” comment.

“Untrue. anders was *criticizing Trump* for calling CNN ‘fake news.’ You can see for yourself, all 11 minutes, here: http://cnn.it/2lEkSwD “

He went forward to add that it was not the President who called out the “technical difficulty” incident while adding that several news networks including Fox News had covered the same.

Meanwhile, CNN’ s official PR account has since then responded to the President’s comments on the interview and posted the entire transcript of the program. This is what they tweeted.

In the tweet, CNN went ahead to affirm that the “technical issue” faced by Bernie Sanders was genuine.

