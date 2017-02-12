Christie Brinkley Taught Her Daughters To Love And Accept Their Bodies

Christie Brinkley looks flawless at 63-years-old, but online bullies and body shamers don’t think so, according to People magazine. The 63-year-old model is facing harsh criticism from haters as she has just participated in a photo shoot with her two daughters.

Christie Brinkley – Super At Sixty Three!! – https://t.co/7gPpbNjZfy pic.twitter.com/bZ2tQ2jz2l — Len And Todd WOR (@LenToddWOR) February 12, 2017

Christie Brinkley may have appeared on the cover of at least 500 magazines, but online bullying and body shaming never goes past her. The model recently participated in a photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition with her two daughters, 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel and 18-year-old Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook.

Although Christie Brinkley and her two gorgeous daughters have received mostly positive feedback on social media, there were also those who said mean things about the three beauties photographed in swimsuits on the beach.

In her interview with People magazine, Alexa (Christie Brinkley’s daughter from her marriage with Billy Joel), said comparison “will kill you.” The 31-year-old model said it’s “unhealthy” when people keep comparing her to her supermodel mom.

“We’re all different. We all have different strengths.”

And just because Sailor is 13 years younger than Alexa, doesn’t mean she gets any less unfair and harsh criticism. The beautiful daughter of Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook says it always gets to her when someone says something mean about her.

RT: 63-year-old supermodel Christie Brinkley looks ageless in her new Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot https://t.co/Y7TdXXZ7D9 pic.twitter.com/FjChwEkhc2 — Healthy USA (@USA_Healthy_) February 12, 2017

Sailor also touched upon the topic of “crazy diets” and having the “stick skinny classic model body.” The 18-year-old confessed that she has never had a “model body” and it was her mom Christie Brinkley who convinced her to embrace her own body as it is.

“I eat very healthy and I work out all the time. If you want to book me, this is my body. That’s it. I’m not going to do crazy diets.”

And even though Sailor is gluten-free and vegan, it doesn’t mean she can’t indulge in eating carbs now and then. The 18-year-old model, whose body very much resembles that of Christie Brinkley’s, confesses that it’s “hard” for her to avoid sugar, because she “loves” cupcakes.

Alexa, meanwhile, is just as non-crazy about dieting as her younger sister. The 31-year-old model confesses that she has inherited her father Billy Joel’s food preferences. And since Joel thinks he’s Italian, the model says she “will never give up pizza, pasta, cheese.”

“These are like staples.”

Christie Brinkley is no stranger to being photographed for Sports Illustrated, as the model appeared on the cover of the iconic magazine for three years in a row, from 1979 to 1981, according to PJ Media.

At 63, Christie Brinkley Holds Her Own as the Original All-American Supermodelhttps://t.co/PQzjZGt7fc pic.twitter.com/aZTus0aDIg — BINUS_BNSD (@binusBNSD) February 6, 2017

While Christie Brinkley became the first model to ever achieve such an honor, nearly four decades later she once again graces the cover of Sports Illustrated, but this time not alone – with her two daughters, Alexa and Sailor.

While being the cover model for Sports Illustrated served as the launchpad for her career, Christie Brinkley was also the face of Covergirl for 25 years and even worked as an actress. In particular, the model was cast in National Lampoon’s Vacation in 1983. The model-turned-actress also had a prominent role in the TV series Parks and Recreation.

In her cover interview with Sports Illustrated, Christie Brinkley revealed that her 18-year-old daughter Sailor has “always” wanted to do a photoshoot for the iconic magazine alongside her mother and 31-year-old sister, while the latter “just couldn’t imagine that that would ever happen.”

But it did happen, and now the three beauties are gracing the latest cover of the iconic magazine. And Christie Brinkley admits that her two daughters are just “loving it.” Brinkley also has a 21-year-old son Jack Paris Brinkley Cook from her marriage with Richard Taubman.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]