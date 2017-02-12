Valentine’s Day And February’s Chocolate Holidays: Free Recipes And Gift Ideas

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14, but it’s hardly the month’s only chocolate-filled holiday. In fact, February is National Celebration of Chocolate Month, and there are many opportunities to indulge in the rich, creamy treat. From chocolate fondue to souffle, we have free recipes, resources, a guide to chocolate and video tutorials to help you celebrate chocolate in style. As Valentine’s Day is the main holiday in February, we’ve also included plenty of gift and romantic ideas to ensure your holiday is a dream come true. Regardless of budget, everyone can indulge in chocolate this month and ensure they have Valentine’s gifts that are heartfelt and romantic. Check out the video playlists above and below for inspiration, tutorials, resources, recipes and more and find out what other chocolate holidays are in store for February.

Celebration of Chocolate Month

February is the Celebration of Chocolate Month, and there’s no better time to learn about chocolate and indulge in it than now. Here are some resources that discuss chocolate, different types of chocolate and its health benefits. The video player above includes recipes as well as basic information on chocolate.

Chocolate A Functional Food: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension provides this free resource guide that covers just about everything related to chocolate you might need to know.

MIT Lab for Chocolate Science: If you’re interested or curious about the science behind chocolate you’ll want to check out the MIT Lab for Chocolate Science. In addition to learning about chocolate, you’ll find recipes, latest chocolate news updates, and photos.

Baker’s Famous Chocolate Recipes: This cookbook was revised in 1936, but don’t let the year put you off. The recipes call for many of the same ingredients used today, and you might enjoy making some of these tried, true and trusted recipes from the past.

Sweet Home Chicago: Chocolate and Confectionary Production and Technology in the Windy City: This is a University of Chicago Library exhibit about chocolate’s history in Chicago.

National Chocolate Fondue Day (Feb. 5)

Feb. 5 is National Chocolate Fondue Day, and there are plenty of free recipes available to ensure you get your full. Check out the videos above for recipes, resources tips, and lessons about chocolate fondue and fondue towers. Here are some free fondue recipes to help get you started.

Martha Stewart Fondue Party Planner: Learn how to throw the perfect fondue party with these tips and recipes from Martha Stewart.

Fondue Etiquette: Learn the proper way to fondue from the Melting Pot.: Learn the proper way to fondue from the Melting Pot.

National Creme-Filled Chocolates Day (Feb. 14)

If you thought Feb. 14 was solely for Valentine’s Day chocolates, you’re mistaken. Feb. 14 is National Creme-Filled Chocolates Day, and while many people will indulge in boxes of chocolates, there’s a special affinity for the creme-filled variety on this day. Check out the videos above to learn how to make your own creme-filled chocolates as these are not only the perfect treat but make wonderful gifts for Valentine’s Day or any time of year.

The Art of Candy Making: Sweet Indulgence: This free guide from Utah State University delves into the basics of candy making and includes recipes for making chocolate cordials, chocolate caramels, chocolate creme candies and more.

Adrie’s Family Cookbook: You’ll find plenty of recipes including many using chocolate in this free eBook with more than 100 pages.

Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14)

There’s no question that Valentine’s Day is the highlight of February, and Feb. 14 is the most celebrated holiday throughout the month. In the videos above you’ll find plenty of creative, Valentine gift ideas, recipes and ways to use chocolate to enhance the romance for your holiday event. Here are some resources, recipes and other ideas perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Across the Fence: Chocolate Recipes for Valentine’s Day: You’ll find everything you need for a full course meal and candy with this free cookbook from the University of Vermont extension.

Chocolate Recipes for Valentine’s Day: This free cookbook is full of chocolate recipes perfect for Valentine’s Day and comes from Harvard Extension School.

Make Mine Chocolate (Feb. 15-April 16)

You might be wondering what a chocolate Easter bunny is doing in the midst of February chocolate holidays. On Feb. 15, the day after Valentine’s Day, the campaign for Make Mine Chocolate begins. This campaign seeks to create awareness regarding the harm in adopting or buying rabbits at Easter time. Bunnies do not make easy, starter pets and when they are purchased for children, they are often later abandoned at shelters. February is Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month, and there is a lot that goes into deciding whether or not a pet rabbit is the right addition to your household. Instead of buying rabbits at Easter, opt for buying or making chocolate bunnies instead. Check out the videos, tutorials, and recipes above. The following cookbook has many recipes you can make throughout the holidays including how to make a Cadbury Creme egg

Tasty Bytes Cookbook: Cadbury Creme Egg, After Dinner Mints and Better than Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, are just a few of the holiday-themed candy recipes in this 43 page, free candy cookbook.

National Chocolate Mint Day (Feb. 19)

Feb. 19 is National Chocolate Mint day, and there might be no better recipe for celebrating this occasion then homemade Andes Mints. You can find the recipe in the videos above as well as more mouthwatering delectable treats that combine the palate pleasing chocolate with mint. Here are some more recipes utilizing chocolate and mint.

Hershey’s 1934 Cookbook: Time trusted and true, the recipes in this classic cookbook are just as delicious today as they were generations ago. Check out the recipe for Old-Fashioned Cocoa Mint Cake. The cookbook is approximately 100 pages.

Hershey’s Classic Recipes: This cookbook from Hershey’s features many delicious chocolate recipes including Hershey’s Double Chocolate Mint Cookies, Chocolate Mint Dessert, Mint Cocoa and Old-Fashioned Mint Chocolate Cake.

Hershey’s Syrup Cookbook: This cookbook includes recipes using Hershey’s chocolate syrup and includes a recipe for Chocolate Mint ice cream from scratch.

National Chocolate Covered Nuts Day (Feb. 25)

Feb. 25 is National Chocolate Covered Nut Day, and it’s a wonderful way to enjoy eating a healthy and delicious snack. You’ll find plenty of free recipes and tutorials in the videos above for making everything from chocolate covered almonds to praline and nut clusters. Here are some more recipes that are perfect for Chocolate Covered Nut Day whether enjoying them for yourself or giving them away as gifts.

Nuts for Health: Cookbook and Guide: This 32-page cookbook is chock full of delicious and nutritious recipes that combine chocolate with nuts. The first half of the cookbook teaches about various types of nuts such as walnuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, macadamia nuts, peanuts, pecans, cashews, pine nuts, chestnuts, hazelnuts and more. The recipes begin on page 17.

National Chocolate Souffle Day (Feb 28)

The last chocolate holiday in February is on Feb. 28 and is National Chocolate Souffle day. Baking the perfect souffle is considered an art and with the video lessons and recipes above you’re bound to make a delicious souffle. Here are some more tips and recipes for Chocolate Souffle Day.

Mastering the Chocolate Souffle: This guide provides many handy tips to ensure your souffle is perfect.

Chocolate Souffle: This Wolfgang Puck recipe is one of the most popular for making souffles.

[Featured Image by Almaje/Shutterstock]