‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ To Launch With Eye Tracking, Open Beta Release Date

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands‘ open beta will be more challenging that the closed beta, and will release with Tobii eye-tracking support at launch.

Reviews are in for the closed beta of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, and there were a mixture of positive and negative reactions from those who got their hands on the beta. NDTV, after playing Ghost Recon Wildlands, is terribly concerned:

“Although Ghost Recon Wildlands is out next month, the closed beta has us concerned. Ghost Recon Wildlands may share the name of a series of tactical shooters that’s been around since 2001, but that might be the only thing they have in common.”

Some, like Kotaku, are looking forward to the full release.

“I liked what I played of Wildlands, even if I can already tell I’ll be hard-pressed to find time for the finished game amid the deluge of promising stuff on the horizon.”

But one of the most popular consensuses about Ghost Recon Wildlands is that a lot of the missions on the closed beta map did not really require stealth as much as players had anticipated.

On behalf of the whole development team, we would like to warmly thank you all for your participation in this Closed Beta! pic.twitter.com/NO2AW8WcjJ — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) February 6, 2017

Ubisoft, however, explains that the Itacua region that players were given access to during the Ghost Recon Wildlands closed beta was one of the easier maps in the full game, meaning a more stealthy and tactical approach will be needed to complete the next maps and missions.

In an e-mail sent to those signed up to the closed beta, Daily Star reports, Ubisoft writes as follows.

“You have to keep in mind that the beta area was one of the lower difficulty areas. As you get into more difficult zones, a more tactical approach will be rewarded. Granted the game doesn’t force you to play in any one particular playstyle, but as you go on, the more tactical you are, the less potential headache you’re setting yourself up for.”

This has led people to speculate that in the upcoming Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta, which was confirmed at the Ubisoft earnings call in November, GameSpot reports, a new and more difficult region will become open to players. With the current map already a pain to play with AI-controller teammates, the Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta may really open up more opportunities for more tactical play with friends and fellow gamers.

While Ubisoft still has not confirmed a date for the Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta, many expect the open beta to kick off during the weekend before launch. We can recall that both of Ubisoft’s titles For Honor and Rainbow Six Siege launched their open beta during that time frame, which would then peg the open beta for Ghost Recon Wildlands around March 2 to March 5, in time for the Wildlands release on March 7 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

And if you’re on the PC, and are a fan of Tobii’s eye-tracking device, you’ll be pleased to know that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands will support eye-tracking upon release, just like The Division. Tobii Gaming writes as follows.

“Taking down El Sueno and his Bolivian drug cartel becomes an even richer experience with Tobii eye tracking. Now armed with an extensive set of eye tracking features, team communication becomes more seamless, assaults on enemy compounds become more realistic, and exploring Ubisoft’s biggest open-world game ever becomes a more immersive adventure.”

With Tobii’s eye-tracking feature, Ghost Recon Wildlands players can aim at gaze, mark enemies and tag supplies at gaze, control the scene camera with your eyes and head, make command selections for seamless team direction, and pause the game automatically when you look away.

If you have yet to purchase and your Ghost Recon Wildlands game a Tobii Eye Tracker 4C for gaming with eye-tracking features, Tobii Gaming is offering a limited bundle offer that lets you save as much as €59.99 (roughly $64).

For only €159 (roughly $170), you get the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C, the Ghost Recon Wildlands PC game, and an exclusive in-game t-shirt to customize your ghost. For more information and orders, check out the Tobii Gaming Ghost Recon Wildlands landing page.

If you’re planning to grab the Tobii Gaming Ghost Recon Wildlands bundle, however, make sure you’re aware of the spec requirements for Ghost Recon Wildlands, made available by PC Gamer, as per Nvidia.

Blurred face (minimum requirements)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400S @ 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-4320 @ 4 GHz

GPU: GeForce GTX 660

VRAM: 2GB

RAM: 6GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

HDD: 50GB free space

Scarface (recommended specs)

CPU: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4 GHz

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 or GeForce GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

HDD: 50GB free space

Stay tuned for more updates and the release date of the open beta for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]