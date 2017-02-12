Kanye West No Longer Publicly Supports Donald Trump

Kanye West apparently no longer supports President Donald Trump, according to Fox News. The “Famous” rapper, who met with the U.S. president shaking hands and smiling in early December 2016, has just purged his Twitter timeline of pro-Trump tweets.

Kanye West debuts platinum blonde hair after deleting Donald Trump tweets pic.twitter.com/Bqo4BUj8km — Martz (@martintimtyler) February 12, 2017

There is speculation that Kanye West no longer supports Trump as he deleted pro-Trump tweets following the U.S. president’s controversial executive orders, including the one temporarily banning citizens of certain Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Although it may have seemed as if Trump and Kanye West had a budding friendship a short time ago, the husband of Kim Kardashian has apparently dropped his support for the current POTUS.

While most celebs turned their back on Trump during the heated 2016 presidential election campaign, Kanye West was among those who supported the real estate mogul. The “Famous” rapper once admitted he hadn’t voted last November, but if he did, he would cast his vote for Trump.

Then in early December, shortly after Kanye West was released from the hospital after suffering from a reported psychological break, the rapper met with Trump. In a since-deleted tweet announcing the meeting, West said it was “important” to have “a direct line of communication” with Trump if “we truly want change.”

Is Kanye West’s new look a nod to BFF President Donald Trump? – https://t.co/RGoXrzRWj4 pic.twitter.com/kKKNEVEUqW — chiddy’s blog (@ChiddyNwankwor) February 12, 2017

According to the since-deleted tweet, Kanye West wanted to discuss multicultural issues, bullying, teachers, and modernizing as well as violence in Chicago. The rapper himself has yet to set the record straight about his current opinion about Trump, but other rappers are already trying to heat things up.

Rapper King Myers wrote on Twitter that Kanye West was the one who produced his anti-Trump song “Propaganda,” which calls for Trump’s impeachment. Myers was believed to be signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label at the time of posting the tweet, according to Billboard.

But shortly after the news went viral, a source close to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music revealed that West didn’t produce the anti-Trump track and Myers is not signed to the label.

“Propaganda” contains a series of controversial lines such as, “I ask Allah how the h*ll Trump still livin’.” In the song, Myers calls for Trump’s impeachment in the wake of the controversial immigration order, which led to nationwide protests at airports.

Kanye West deleted all mentions of Trump from his Twitter account. https://t.co/DkvLRn4zmr pic.twitter.com/KXFTZJCost — W magazine (@wmag) February 12, 2017

Kanye West may not support Trump anymore, but there’s one thing in particular that the “Stronger” rapper loves more than anything, according to E! Online. And that’s not even his wife Kim Kardashian or their adorable kids, 3-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint.

That thing is ice cream! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may share an endless amount of love and passion for one another, but their life’s greatest pleasure remains ice cream.

In fact, it appears that ice cream has always been beside Kardashian and Kanye West in their romance’s greatest moments. First, the lovebirds stepped out for their first public date to indulge in a scoop of delicious ice cream. Then, two years later, as Kardashian and Kanye West were preparing to tie the knot in 2014, they enjoyed an ice cream break in Paris. It seems that ice cream has always accompanied their romance and the two have an undying love for the frozen fix.

There’s One Thing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Love More Than Each Other: Ice Cream https://t.co/XdL09aFZDr pic.twitter.com/pfJAfy2ljA — Showbiz Music World (@ShowbizMusicW) February 9, 2017

Even when vacationing in Hawaii in 2012, Kardashian and Kanye West treated themselves to ice cream. Earlier this week, the lovebirds had a romantic date at celebrity hotspot Epione in California, according to the Daily Mail.

After the romantic dinner, Kardashian and Kanye West indulged in some Baskin-Robbins ice cream and even treated themselves to some time at a spa that day. A romantic dinner, delicious ice cream, spa – doesn’t it sound like the best way to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]