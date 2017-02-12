‘Bachelor’ Spoilers Week 7: Does Corinne Have Sex With Nick Before Overnights?

The Bachelor Nick Viall heads to the Bahamas on Monday night (Episode 7, February 13) and all eyes will be on Corinne Olympios who continues to get rose after rose despite her reputation as this season’s villain. The video clip below teases that Corinne will do anything she can to get one step closer to winning the final rose — and that includes seducing Nick in his hotel room.

Does Corinne have sex with Nick two weeks before the Fantasy Suite dates episode? Will her actions set the course for her to receive more roses and continue to next week’s hometown dates or will Nick send her home in the Bahamas after a failed attempt to come on to him with what she calls her “platinum vagine”?

Get the latest spoilers below, and check out the preview video below for a sneak peek at Monday night’s episode.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers are ahead!

After a drama-filled episode in St. Thomas last week, Nick had a little breakdown in front of the six girls who remain — Corinne Olympios, Danielle Maltby, Vanessa Grimaldi, Raven Gates, Kristina Schulman, and Rachel Lindsay. Although People reveals that Nick is in tears because he thinks he won’t find love this season, that doesn’t stop him from traveling to the Bahamas for more dates and drama.

It’s Corinne to the rescue when Nick’s feeling down — she will take advantage of some alone time with the Bachelor and things will get so steamy that fans will be reminded of his Nick’s hotel room romp with Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe that took place weeks before the overnight dates.

What happens when Corinne goes to Nick’s hotel room, who does he send home on Monday night, and which four girls will get a hometown date next week?

The video preview above shows Corinne determined to have sex with Nick. She heads to his hotel room, and it’s clear that Nick has a weakness for the 24-year-old, with or without a can of whipped cream.

Once again, Corinne will not get a one-on-one date this week, something that may clue fans in as to how long she’ll stick around —especially when Danielle M. gets her second one-on-one of the season in the Bahamas.

However, that doesn’t seem to matter when it comes to getting a rose. According to Reality Steve‘s spoilers, Nick will send Danielle home after their date, something that will make Corinne spring into action — she doesn’t get the group date rose (it goes to Raven), so seducing Nick may be the key to sticking around for another week.

Although the previews show Corinne and Nick getting hot and heavy in his hotel room, Reality Steve reports that they did not have sex in the Bahamas. Nick apparently doesn’t think it’s a good idea and, when fans watch the episode, they will assume that Nick will come to his senses about Corinne.

In a surprise move, Nick decides to send Kristina home and cancels the rose ceremony because there are only four girls left — Vanessa, Raven, Rachel, and Corinne.

Expect some crazy tweets from Bachelor fans when Corinne is revealed as one of Nick’s final four. Yes, she gets a hometown date next week, something that won’t sit well with the other three girls who feel that she’s not there to find a long-term relationship with Nick.

If Steve’s spoilers are correct, Corinne will get eliminated at the rose ceremony that takes place after the hometown dates next week. But that won’t be the last time fans see her on TV.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, there is speculation that Corinne could on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, but there’s an even better chance that she will bring her platinum vagine to Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

Watch The Bachelor starring Nick Viall on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

