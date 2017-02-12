Blac Chyna ‘Cheating On Rob Kardashian’: Family Hires Investigator Over Affair?

Rumors concerning Blac Chyna’s alleged cheating affair has left the Kardashians with no other option but to intervene and hire a private investigator, it has been alleged.

According to Radar Online, it’s not surprising for the Kardashians to hear about Blac’s alleged cheating affair behind Rob’s back — especially since the couple is no longer living under the same roof.

Following Blac and Rob’s split back in December, it wasn’t long before the twosome reconciled, stressing that if they were going to make the relationship work, they would have to compromise to each other’s needs.

Since Rob reportedly feels more comfortable living by himself, Chyna agreed to the idea of having him live alone at a home nearby.

Rob’s siblings, however, don’t believe for one second that Blac Chyna is being faithful now that she’s no longer sharing a house with her fiancé, which is why they have allegedly made the decision to hire an investigator to observe her every move.

A source for Radar Online claims that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian are certain that they will catch Blac Chyna with another man, and while it will break Rob’s heart to see his fiancée with another man, the trio think it’s better for him to learn about it now than in four months time when the couple plans to marry.

“Blac Chyna is no match for baby daddy Rob Kardashian’s wealthy, vindictive sisters!” the source notes. “Kim, 36, Kourtney, 37, and Khloe, 32, have waged an all-out war against their brother’s on-again fiancé after she was reportedly spotted groping another man over the weekend.”

“Rob’s sisters have hired a private investigator to follow [Blac] Chyna and catch her cheating. Though they’d certainly like to get rid of Dream’s volatile mother once and for all, the reality stars are not looking forward to catching her in the act.”

The Kardashians have not been getting along with Blac Chyna ever since she was alleged to have physically attacked Rob during one of their heated arguments back in December, as revealed by TMZ.

The fight was so intense that Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped in and held Chyna back before she eventually decided to pack her belongings and leave the reality star.

Radar Online gives off the impression that Rob Kardashian is being played by Blac Chyna, and while the Kardashians can clearly see this being the case, their brother thinks otherwise, so the only way they can make him see sense is through the help of a professional investigator.

Rumors concerning Blac Chyna’s alleged affairs have been making headlines for months, which the former stripper was always quick to deny, stressing that the only man she had been sexually active within the past 13 months is Rob.

If she’s telling the truth, the Kardashians would see no reason why Blac would have a problem with them hiring a detective to see what she’s up to when her fiancé is not around. If Chyna isn’t hiding anything, she shouldn’t be concerned, the source adds.

“It is a double-edged sword. Rob’s sisters know that, if they catch Blac Chyna cheating, it will break Rob’s heart! The last thing that anyone wants is for Rob to slip back into the dark depression he was in before meeting her.”

News of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe hiring an investigator to monitor Blac Chyna’s every move comes just weeks after the E! network confirmed the return of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, premiering on March 5.

Fans shouldn’t be surprised to see the drama unfold in one of the upcoming episodes.

What do you make of reports claiming that the Kardashians are spying on Blac Chyna, fearing that she’s been playing her 29-year-old fianceé all along?

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]