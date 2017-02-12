Khloe Kardashian Prepared For ‘KUWTK’ Pregnancy With Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian is prepared to have a baby with Tristan Thompson if she was to find out that she’s expecting her first child, it has been reported.

The reality star, who has been seeing Thompson since August, says she’s head over heels in love with the 25-year-old, who she firmly believes will be the man that she goes on to marry and have children with, X17Online explains.

Furthermore, according to Hollywood Life, Khloe isn’t rushing into anything this time around, like she did with Lamar Odom.

With the NBA basketball player, she’s taking her time, but the reality star has noted that if she was to unexpectedly find out she is pregnant, it certainly wouldn’t be something that would affect her relationship with Tristan in any way.

Khloe Kardashian and Thompson are already on the same page regarding their plans to have children and get married, and while she’s not necessarily looking to have a child right away, finding out that she has a bun in the oven is no relationship killer to the duo.

“Khloe has had talks with Tristan about the future and about children and they are not actively trying to have a child but if something happens they will not consider it to be an accident because Khloe would be happy to have a baby tomorrow,” the source explained.

Khloe Kardashian has been very open with her family about her relationship with Tristan Thompson. Her siblings are fully aware that the TV star wants to spend the rest of her life with the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, especially now that she’s purchased a home nearby to Tristan’s house.

Spending more time in Cleveland is one of the first step Khloe has made to really see whether the relationship stands to last for a lifetime. Considering how things have been going for the couple so far, Khloe Kardashian is still convinced that she’s made the right decision in starting a relationship with the athlete.

With Khloe and Tristan both wanting to start a family together, Hollywood Life further claims that one person who would prevent that from happening would be her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

The outlet adds that Lamar isn’t over Khloe. Now that he has sobered up and completed a 30-day rehabilitation program, the former NBA player had his hopes set on a reconciliation with the woman he claims will always be the love of his life.

“[Lamar] can’t see [Khloe] having a child with anyone but him!” one insider shared, making it known that finding out about Kardashian’s pregnancy would be the most hurtful thing Odom could ever experience.

“He’d be devastated and heartbroken if Khloe had Tristan’s baby. That would eat him alive because he would realize that he truly fu**ed up and blew the chance of giving her the one thing she’s always wanted in life — a child. As far as he’s concerned, she already has step-children who love and respect her.”

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar haven’t spoken since the reality star reportedly learned that her ex-husband was allegedly still dealing with drugs and alcohol while the socialite was helping Odom trying to make a speedy recovery, following his near-death experience in October 2015.

Khloe was furious when Lamar’s friends had told her about his supposed relapse, simply because she had devoted all of her time in making sure that Odom was taken care of.

When she confronted Lamar and reportedly asked him to seek help at a rehab facility, Odom refused, consequently leaving Khloe Kardashian with no other choice but to distance herself from the situation entirely.

Khloe Kardashian has yet to respond to claims that she’s prepared to start a family with Tristan in the near future.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]