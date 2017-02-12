Pregnant Ciara Dancing to Whitney, Chaka, Ashford, A Simpson’s ‘I’m Every Woman’

Ciara has never looked more radiant than in the video that she posted over the weekend where she pays tribute to Whitney. Ciara’s “I’m Every Woman” lip-sync and dance moves trended on social media. Very pregnant and jaw-droppingly limber, Ciara posted a video of herself dancing to this iconic song where her two-year-old son Future Zahir and husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, also make cameo appearances. This weekend is the fifth anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death on February 11, 2012.

Ciara, 31, who is pregnant with her second child and is due to give birth in spring, doesn’t miss a beat. Choreographed by Galen Hooks and directed by Tim Milgram, a pregnant Ciara changes the expectations of what pregnant women can do forever, thanks Ciara!

According to Eonline, the video, which was posted on Ciara’s Facebook and Instagram page, starts off in her kitchen. A heavily pregnant Ciara cranks up the volume on her iPhone and grabs the wooden spatula and uses it as a mic as she shimmies her baby bump on the way to the living room. Wearing a white unbuttoned shirt over a tank top and black leggings, the pregnant Ciara gives a sultry performance that has your heart skipping a beat as she jetés onto a couch, kisses her adorable son and struts her sexy self past her husband and proceeds to impress us with more of her awe-inspiring moves.

Ciara and Whitney Both Sang This Song While Pregnant

Say what? According to Birmingham Times, the first time Whitney sang this women’s anthem she was just 14-years-old. Whitney sang the background vocals with her mother Cissy Houston to Chaka Khan’s original version.

The version that Ciara sang is Whitney Houston’s 1992’s cover version which is more up-tempo and was part of the Bodyguard soundtrack.

According to RollingStone, Whitney Houston worked meticulously on “I’m Every Woman,” working on all the vocal parts while she was pregnant with her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown who was born in March 1993. It seems touching that Ciara is also pregnant and is also due in late March or early April.

Producer David Foster had an encounter with Houston’s mother Cissy during one of the sessions for the song.

“She had no idea who I was, and she leaned over and said, ‘You’re witnessing greatness right now – I hope you know that.'”

“I’m Every Woman” Written By A Man

It seems strange that Nick Ashford the male half of the duo Ashford and Simpson actually penned “I’m Every Woman.” His wife, Valerie Simpson, reveals in an interview with Oprah that he was struggling to feel the song. She told him to put his hands on his hips and dig deep.

Ciara Cites Houston as One of Her Biggest Influences

The night Whitney died she was to attend the gala of her mentor, producer Clive Davis. Houston died in an accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills. The party went on as scheduled after news of Houston’s passing broke and the evening was dedicated to her.

On that very night, Ciara was among the guests. According to Eonline she heard the news about Whitney’s death as she was getting herself ready for the party.

“Her legacy will live on forever and if I can do anything in my power, I will continue to let my generation know about her.”

Five years ago there was death. It seems fitting that five years later Ciara is bringing good news and a new life. Pregnant with her and Russell Wilson’s first child, Ciara carries that most precious gift and epitomizes those “I’m Every Woman, it’s all in me” lyrics.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]