National Canned Foods Month Is Here: Free Home Canning Resources You Can Use

February is National Canned Foods Month, and while it’s a good time to stock up on canned goods for the pantry, it’s also a time to embrace home canning. Whether new to home canning or a pro, you’ll find plenty of great resources in the videos, lessons, and free guides provided below. Home canning is cost-efficient and ensures that food is always ready on hand, whenever the need arises. You can prepare your own canned foods regardless of your home environment as it doesn’t take a lot of kitchen space and canned foods can easily be stored in a pantry, basement, or kitchen cabinet. While certain foods have an in-season, you can make canned foods year round and preserve foods at their peak and enjoy them at your leisure. Learning how to prepare your own canned foods isn’t difficult and it’s a venture that pays off in multiple ways. To begin learning about home canning for National Canned Foods Month, watch the videos in the playlist above and below.

Home canning divides foods into two types including those with low acidity and high acidity. Low acidic foods must be canned using the pressure cooker method in order to prevent harmful and dangerous bacteria from growing. Those with high acidity can be canned using a water-bath canning method. Understanding the different acidity of foods will ensure that your home canned foods aren’t just delicious, but safe and nutritious as well. Here is a video from the Ohio State University that explains the difference between low acidic and high acidic food and why you would need to use the pressure cooking canning method instead of the water-bath method.

Here are video instructions for home canning meats, vegetables and more. Never can foods unless you understand its acidity and are certain you are canning safely and using the correct method. Here are more videos from the Ohio State University Extension that feature water-bath canning methods and pressure canning.

Did you know that home canning makes wonderful gifts? You can also make beautiful and creative gifts from mason jar crafts. Find out more in these videos.

Home Canning Foods Free Resources, Tips, Lessons, and Instructions

