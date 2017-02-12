Gwen Stefani Performs At Private Party For Donald Trump Pal, Witnesses Wedding

Gwen Stefani recently put on a private show for one of Donald Trump’s billionaire friends in Florida, but was the president there?

Gwen Stefani had fans guessing where she was Saturday afternoon after she shared a series of Snapchat photos and videos. Gwen was staying in a hotel near the shore of a gorgeous beach, and she spent a little time on her balcony taking in the seaside view. As the Daily Mail reports, she also got to witness a wedding. The “Make Me Like You” singer was so excited about this that she filmed the unknown couple’s intimate ceremony. The small group of people gathered on the beach was completely unaware that Gwen Stefani was watching the wedding from her balcony.

“They’re kissing, they’re kissing, they’re kissing!” Gwen can be heard saying in the background of one of her snaps.

Unfortunately for Shefani fans, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were not vacationing together, so her boyfriend didn’t make an appearance in any of her snaps. The Gwen and Blake Fans Instagram page found evidence that Gwen’s beach trip was actually for business purposes. According to a construction worker’s Facebook post, she was in Palm Beach, Florida, to perform at an unnamed man’s 70th birthday party.

“Here at work just saw Gwen Stefani practicing before her performance later tonight it’s gonna be a big birthday party today, the guy turns 70 today,” the Facebook post read.

The Gwen spotter also shared a few photos of the event’s Asian-themed party decorations, which were a big clue as to who the party was for. According to the Miami Herald, the 70th birthday party of billionaire businessman Stephen A. Schwarzman was held in Palm Beach on Saturday night. It took place just two miles down the road from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, where the president was entertaining Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and his wife.

The Daily Mail claimed that President Trump invited Prime Minister Abe to attend Schwarzman’s party with him, and its report mentioned the party’s decorations.

“Most telling that the Trump entourage will attend: At the last minute Schwarzman and his wife Christine changed up what was to be exotic Chinese decorations to Japanese-themed designs,” the report read, leaving no doubt that the party Gwen Stefani performed at on Saturday night was Schwarzman’s swanky birthday bash.

However, Gwen didn’t end up singing for the president. A spokesman for Donald Trump told the Palm Beach Post that he did not attend the event.

Stephen A. Schwarzman is the CEO of the Blackstone Group equity firm and the head of Donald Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum. Trump previously attended Schwarzman’s 60th birthday party, an extravagant event that cost somewhere between $3 million and $5 million. Protesters assumed that Trump would also be attending Schwarzman’s 70th birthday bash and were planning on making their presence known outside the event.

Unlike many celebrities, Gwen Stefani has not shared her feelings about Donald Trump. However, her boyfriend praised the president’s lack of political correctness during a July 2016 Billboard interview.

“Whether you love him or hate him, he says what he thinks, and he has proven that you don’t always have to be so afraid,” Blake Shelton said of Trump. “A lot of people are pulling for him, no matter how much Hollywood fights it. I see people who don’t like him go and beat up people that do like him. You tell me, who’s crazy here?”

While Blake Shelton might be one of the biggest stars to say something positive about Donald Trump, he’s not The Voice coach who was on president’s wishlist of inauguration performers. According to the Wrap, Trump hoped that Mark Burnett could convince Gwen Stefani to sing at the event. Burnett helped plan Trump’s inauguration, and he knows Gwen through executive producing The Voice.

Gwen didn’t end up singing for Trump, but she has performed for another president. As People reports, she and Blake Shelton sang their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” at Barack Obama’s final state dinner last October.

#mrpresident #obama #whitehouse Gx ???????? A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 19, 2016 at 4:15am PDT

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]