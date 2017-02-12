Minzy Talks 2NE1 Memories As She Preps To Form New Girl Group On ‘Slam Dunk’

Minzy may have said goodbye to 2NE1 but she is still sharing memories of her time with the groundbreaking Kpop girl group.

Minzy is currently a cast member on Unnie’s Slam Dunk where she is part of the formation of a new girl group, Koreaboo reports.

On a recent episode, she shared some of her reflections about the years that she worked with CL, Dara and Park Bom, focusing on what she missed about the group.

“I missed the fun and noisiness of the waiting rooms,” she said. “I was worried about how people would view me, seeing that I’m joining another girl group after I left my previous one to go solo. I thought it would be good to meet these new people.”

“So many people gave us their love and support for the seven years we were a group. I hope they all do well,” she added, according to Koreaboo.

[????] รายการ Unnie's Slam Dunk ซีซั่น 2 จะออกอากาศวันศุกร์เวลา 23:00 l รีรัน 05:30, 10:30 ทางช่อง KBS ค่ะ pic.twitter.com/tXBXN8Oqe6 — Minzy Thailand (@MINZY_THAILAND) February 7, 2017

Minzy also credited her years with 2NE1 as the foundation of her career in entertainment

“[2NE1] received so much love and support from the public. It defines my roots,” she said.

Unseen pictures of 2NE1…the powerful return during MAMA. pic.twitter.com/m4v3HOfRmz — daralove222 (@byemygirls) February 10, 2017

She also added that it was always her dream to become a well known choreographer and is currently working as a teacher at a dance academy, according to Soompi.

Many thought that when she left 2NE1 and their agency YG Entertainment that Minzy was going to go solo. She called all of that into question when she joined the cast of Unnie’s Slam Dunk.

Koreaboo also reports that she talked about tthe reasons behind her decision to join the show at a recent press conference. She then claimed she joined because of her chemistry with the other girls on the show and because they were like, “emotional cheerleaders” to her.

On Sister's Slam Dunk, Kim Sook said "Right now, TWICE is definitely the No. 1 girl group!" and Minzy agreed! pic.twitter.com/VycivNYoNc — 트와이스TSB (@twicetsb) February 12, 2017

Although Minzy expressed fond memories of being with 2NE1 on the reality show, she recently said she was disappointed about the group’s farewell song to fans, “Goodbye.”

As Billboard reports, Minzy was featured in the promotional picture for the song. But she said on Instagram that she was not notified about the recording and was not a part of it.

“It’s a shame that I had to find out 2NE1 will be releasing their final song through a news article,” Minzy wrote. “This is very unfortunate as I was previously a member of the group 2NE1.”

Minzy, the youngest former member of the groundbreaking Kpop girl group that took the world by storm, left 2NE1 when her contract with YG Entertainment expired in April 2016.

At the time, the group seemed determined to continue and record new music as a trio. However, it looks like the only song they recorded after Minzy left was, “Goodbye.”

In November 2016, YG Entertainment announced that the group would disband permanently, much to the disappointment of longtime 2NE1 fans, who are known as Blackjacks.

While the reason Minzy was excluded from the recording of 2NE1’s “Goodbye” was never explained, there are rumors among fans that she has not been on good terms with YG ever since she left the group.

[Featured Image by Kin Cheung/AP Images]