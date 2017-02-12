Intel Stands By #MAGA To Employ More Than 10,000 People, Here Are The Job Roles

In an effort to drive innovation and make America great again, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich met with President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss jobs and more.

The CEO announced that Intel will invest $7 billion to complete a manufacturing facility in Arizona. Fab 42 will create about 3,000 full-time Intel jobs and more than 10,000 jobs in Arizona to run and support the factory, he said in an e-mail to his employees.

“The completion of Fab 42 in 3 to 4 years will directly create approximately 3,000 high-tech, high-wage Intel jobs for process engineers, equipment technicians, and facilities-support engineers and technicians who will work at the site. Combined with the indirect impact on businesses that will help support the factory’s operations, Fab 42 is expected to create more than 10,000 total long-term jobs in Arizona,” Krzanich said in a press release.

“Intel is a global manufacturing and technology company, yet we think of ourselves as a leading American innovation enterprise,” Krzanich added. “America has a unique combination of talent, a vibrant business environment and access to global markets, which has enabled U.S. companies like Intel to foster economic growth and innovation. Our factories support jobs — high-wage, high-tech manufacturing jobs that are the economic engines of the states where they are located,” he added.

The seven nanometer (nm) chips that the company is targeting for this factory will power state-of-the-art computers, data centers, and other high-tech devices. They will enable amazing breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, automated driving, medical research and treatment, and the factories of the future, the release stated.

“Leading-edge technologies like 7 nm require an increasing amount of factory space per wafer. These two factors have driven Intel to a point where we must get to work and build out another factory for 7 nm capacity. These state-of-the-art factories take a couple of years to build out capacity and begin the start-up process. As a result, we made the decision to start the process now. We are excited to begin this journey to build the world’s most advanced and complex factory producing Intel’s 7 nm technology,” he said.

He added that Intel has maintained this U.S.-based manufacturing even though approximately 80 percent of their products are sold outside the U.S. “We support the Administration’s policies to level the global playing field and make U.S. manufacturing competitive worldwide through new regulatory standards and investment policies,” he said, adding that government policies play a critical role in enabling and sustaining American-driven innovation.

“At Intel we meet with governments from around the world, discussing and debating issues and policies important to our business, employees, and shareholders. When we disagree, we don’t walk away. We believe that we must be part of the conversation to voice our views on key issues such as immigration, H1B visas and other policies that are essential to innovation,” he said.

Shedding light on Fab 42, Ann Kelleher, Intel vice president and general manager of Technology and Manufacturing Group at Intel Corporation, said that the firm started building the facility in 2011.

“Fab 42 is a factory that we originally started building in 2011, aiming for our 14-nanometer technology. Then, based on a number of manufacturing efficiencies, we were able to defer using Fab 42 because we were able to fit the 14 nm capacity into our existing factory on the Arizona site. Since we deferred Fab 42, we’ve been consistently saying, “Yes, we will need Fab 42 for future space, capacity and for future technologies.” Well, that time has come. So we’re starting to prepare Fab 42 for 7 nanometer,” she said.

