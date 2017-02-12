Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo Coy About Valentine’s Day, Actress In Japan Now?

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and social media is haunted by a bullet storm of questions: What would Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo do on February 14? Will the couple exchange special gifts or abscond to a quiet hideout? Will they spend a quiet time with their family or hang out with a noisy bunch of friends?

All this and more while the couple hasn’t even confirmed they are dating yet.

Nonetheless, if the duo is indeed having a clandestine affair, here are some interesting tidbits.

If Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are in love but haven’t confessed to one another, it is Song Hye-kyo’s task to take the lead on February 14. This is because South Korea celebrates Valentine’s Day differently.

Unlike the rest of the world, South Korean men are not under pressure to propose or buy gifts for their lady love on Valentine’s Day. It’s the women who take the lead.

Traditionally, the South Korean women gift chocolates to the men they like on February 14. The men take their own sweet time to reciprocate. In fact, as per the Hallyu Valentine’s Day norms, the man has until the March 14 to reciprocate.

On this occasion, also known as White Day, men give candies or special gifts to their love interest.

The women who fail to get a gift from their special someone on March 14 will observe Black Day designated for mourning.

On April 14, the downbeat singles will head to local Chinese restaurants to drown their miseries by eating jjajyangmyeon (black noodles).

These traditions might be dated, but the bitter fact remains that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo might not get a chance to meet on February 14.

Song Hye-kyo in Japan now?

Song Hye-kyo’s latest Instagram post revealed the actress is not in Seoul. According to users on social media, Song Hye-kyo is in Sapporo, Japan, celebrating the snow festival. The festival will conclude on February 12. It remains to be seen if Song Hye-kyo will return to Song Joong-ki on February 14 to celebrate the special day.

Marriage rumors of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo resurfaced when the couple graced the red carpet at the KBS Drama Awards on December 31.

The charismatic duo looked like a bride and a groom walking down the aisle.

The couple’s marriage gossip gained momentum after the wedding announcement of Korean singer Rain and actress Kim Tae-hee last month. Since then, fans across Asia have joined hands on social media, requesting Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to tie the knot.

On January 31, a shocking revelation came to light when cosmetic brand Laniege posted a message on its official Facebook page. On its Taiwan page, the company texted a congratulatory message to its brand ambassador Song Hye-kyo, wishing her a blessed married life with her “Oppa.” However, one is not sure if the “Oppa” referred to in the post is Song Joong-ki.

On the other hand, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have gotten used to the never-ending speculation around their relationship. Every little action that involves these two actors is under the purview of the media and eagle-eyed fans.

Song Joong-ki in a recent interview said that the both he and Song Hye-kyo are aware of the dating rumors. He added that he discusses these relationship updates by various news agencies with his Descendants of the Sun co-star and laughs about it.

“Hye-Kyo and I are both aware of those rumors, and we are really enjoying them. We even talk about them during company dinners. I think that the viewers think that because of the overwhelming positive response that the drama has gotten,” actor Song Joong-ki said.

Only time will tell if Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will join hands.

[Featured Image By Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]