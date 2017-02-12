Melissa McCarthy Returns To ‘SNL’ As Sean Spicer, Shows Off Ivanka-Brand Heels

Saturday Night Live continued it’s satirical portrayal of the Trump administration in its February 11 episode, with the actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy returning as the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer after she made her first appearance last week.

Although her portrayal of an irascible White House Press Secretary drew wide acclaim, media reports claimed that Trump and his close White House aides were upset about it.

McCarthy’s Spicer announced to the White House press corps that they would be seeing a “new” Spicer even as he tore into a huge chunk of gum.

“I have been told I am to cut back on the gum chewing, so I am now limiting myself to one slice a day,” McCarthy said. “So I’m gonna enjoy my one and only and you can just sit and watch.”

“I would like to announce that I’m calm now,” she continued, saying she would refrain from swearing because “that’s the old Spicey and this is the new Spicey.”

“I’m going to open it up to questions,” the “new Spicey “said. “And I’m probably going to freak if you ask stupid ones. Speaking of freak and stupid ones, Glenn Thrush, New York Times, go!”

She took questions about the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision on February 9 that upheld the temporary restraining order on Trump’s executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

She explained that “extreme vetting” is necessary because of terror attacks that the media have conspired to cover up. Attempting at one point to explain how the Trump administration’s new process of “extreme vetting” works, SNL’s Spicer used Barbie dolls and an action figure to demonstrate.

“You got Barbie coming in — nice American girl coming in from a dream vacation,” McCarthy said. “We know she’s okay because she’s blonde. So she gets in. That’s easy.”

“Now who’s next? Uh-oh — Moana,” she said.

Under the Trump administration’s extreme vetting process, suspiciously swarthy folks like “Moana” get sent straight to Guantanamo.

McCarthy then criticized the news media for failing to report on terrorist attacks, such as “the Bowling Green Massacre — not the Kellyanne one, the real one!”

She reels off a list of other fictional terrorist attacks that the media failed to cover.

“The horror at Six Flags. The Slaughter at Fraggle Rock. The night they drove Old Dixie down.”

She also mentioned the Nordstrom terrorist attack against Ivanka Trump.

“And there’s some light terrorism this week when Nordstrom decided to stop selling Ivanka’s Trump’s line of clothing and accessories,” she said.

Donald Trump had voiced displeasure about the decision by Nordstrom to stop selling Ivanka’s line of clothing and accessories, complaining that his daughter was being treated unfairly. Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway added to the festering controversy by asking people to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” during a Fox News interview.

Legal experts said the statement could be a violation of federal ethics rules.

But McCarthy’s Spicer went beyond Conway’s “possible violation of federal ethics rules,” plugging shamelessly for Ivanka’s fashion line during the press briefing.

“That’s Nordstrom’s loss, because these are high, high-quality products. In fact, I am wearing one of her bangles right now.” McCarthy said. “And don’t even get me started on her shoes because these babies are real headturners.”

McCarthy lifts a leg and places it on the podium, revealing a high-heeled lady’s shoe.

She then introduced Kate McKinnon as Jeff Session, the new attorney general.

McKinnon’s Sessions offered a few comments about his nomination

“I do wanna say I appreciate the fierce debate around my nomination,” SNL’s Sessions said with a pronounced Southern drawl. “Elizabeth Warren came in like a porcupine, but then my friend Mitch McConnell swooped in like an alligator and bite her head off. The whole thing felt like a nature special.”

But McCarthy’s Spicer had to hurry McKinnon out of the room as he started talking about “kinds of crime.”

“We all know there are two kinds of crime: regular and black.”

McCarty then returned to “field” more questions. She explained that by “field,” she meant “harass people with a leafblower and a remote control mobile podium.”

“You know what that was? That was me blowing away their dishonesty.”

Trump, according to some media reports, was miffed to see a woman portraying Spicer on SNL. Politico reported that a top Trump donor said, “Trump does not like his people to look weak.”

