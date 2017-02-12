‘Stranger Things’ Asked ‘Game Of Thrones’ Team For Tips On Preventing Leaks

Stranger Things undoubtedly has such a fervent fan base that its producers opted to consult the Game of Thrones team for tips on how to protect its second season’s story from leaks. Executive producer Shawn Levy confirmed the meeting to Entertainment Weekly.

“We literally consulted with the producers on Game of Thrones to learn security protocols. We had no security protocols last season and we have extensive security protocols this season. I can’t speak about what they are because then people could crack them. We protect every story point, every page of every script.”

Millie Bobby Brown, known for his role as Eleven, added that they now have a code name not just for the show but for their characters’ names as well.

Regram from @goldenglobes: Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer with Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp on the #goldenglobes Red Carpet! A photo posted by @strangerthingstv on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

When news came out that Stranger Things was officially renewed for a brand new season, Netflix released a video revealing the titles of the nine episodes, but six months later, producers opted to make changes because of people who are eager to look for clues. Creator Matt Duffer told the website that the producers are now in “protect spoilers at all costs mode.”

“People are smart on the f—ing internet. You’ve seen it with Westworld – they figured it out! I’ve seen videos analyzing the chapter titles and they’re right on a lot.”

The original titles of the Stranger Things Season 2 episodes follow.

“Madmax”

“The Boy Who Came Back to Life”

“The Pumpkin Patch”

“The Palace”

“The Storm”

“The Pollywog”

“The Secret Cabin”

“The Brain”

“The Lost Brother”

The showrunner did not divulge details about the changed titles. Some speculate that “The Boy Who Came Back to Life” will remain unchanged because it does not give away shocking plot details. In “The Boy Who Came Back to Life,” viewers already know that it’s something about Will readjusting to living on Earth after his return from the Upside Down. Following his trip, viewers have seen his body and psyche getting affected.

However, while viewers know that Dustin will have a froglike pet which will come out in “The Pollywog,” the episode could also be about someone going to the Upside Down. Episode titles like “The Brain” and “The Lost Brother” might be altered because their vagueness gives viewers a lot to think about.

sƃuıɥʇɹǝƃuɐɹʇs# ɹɐǝʎ ʇxǝu noʎ ǝǝs uoıʇɔnpoɹd uı ʞɔɐq A photo posted by @strangerthingstv on Nov 4, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

While the Duffer brothers are intent on preventing viewers from guessing the episodes’ stories, they have previously revealed some plot details of Stranger Things Season 2. The show’s new season picks up a year after the events of the first season. It opens up this Halloween which is why the boys have appeared in teasers as Ghostbusters.

Duffer told EW that Will might be dealing with PTSD.

“He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not. So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said.

Will’s mother will have a new love interest – her former high school classmate Bob. Joyce reportedly believes that Bob can become a strong father figure to the children. Hopper, on the other hand, is trying his best to conceal the Upside Down secret in a bid to protect Joyce and the kids.

The trailer for Stranger Things Season 2 indicates Eleven’s return but Nancy and Mike will still feel the impact of his and Barb’s loss.

There will be new characters as well: brother-sister tandem Billy and Max. The latter easily becomes friends with the boys while Billy is someone that Duffer likened to a villain in a Stephen King’s story.

“Stephen King always has really great human villains. The evil in the real world is often as bad or worse than the supernatural evil, so we wanted to introduce a character like that,” he remarked.

Stranger Things Season 2 premieres on October 31.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]