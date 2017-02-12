Prince William’s Godsister Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Dies At 45-Years-Old

Prince William’s godsister Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died at 45-years-old, according to the Mirror. Prince Charles’ goddaughter and the original It-Girl Tara died on Wednesday at her London home after battling a brain tumor since January 2016.

#Entertainment – Troubled Tara got royal lovers Kate and William back together after Prince’s boozy slip – Daily… https://t.co/yWylrIdgrC pic.twitter.com/rJBIxUaEy3 — Film & TV Industry (@filmextra247) February 11, 2017

While Tara’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed, the original It-Girl apparently had a large impact on the relationship between Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, and even comforted the latter when the lovebirds split in 2007.

In her 2012 interview with the Daily Mail, Tara revealed that she had offered Middleton support when she suddenly split from Prince William. The socialite then reassured Kate that the Prince would be back once “he realized what he was missing out on.”

And Tara was right: Prince William did come back, and the two held a headline-making royal wedding a few years later. Tara said she had met Middleton at Klosters, and she always thought she and Prince William were “so good together.”

That’s why when they suddenly split in 2007, Tara did her best to get the two back together.

“We have had lots of fun nights in relaxed situations and when they briefly split up I said to her, ‘He’ll be back, don’t worry.'”

Tara also revealed that at the time of her brief split from Prince William, Kate and her sister Pippa came to her brother’s book launch and people treated her “horribly.” Tara also said that Kate reminded her of Princess Diana, because she is a “beautiful, capable, and super-grounded” woman.

Prince Charles’ god-daughter, British socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, dead at 45 https://t.co/knRXt2sxel pic.twitter.com/EGY1m33a2g — Bikers4Trump16 (@william36945299) February 8, 2017

Tara, who was Prince Charles’ goddaughter, also got candid about the immense amount of trust she shared with Prince William and Harry as children. The socialite said they even “grew up together” and called the two “lovely” but “naughty boys.”

“They are lovely, naughty boys. There is a complete code of trust there, a code that says, ‘Zip it and treasure it.’ I have a thing about trust: it is priceless.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are now married and are one of the most famous couples in the world. The lovebirds share two adorable children together, three-year-old son Prince George of Cambridge, and one-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

So it appears that Tara was right about Prince William and Kate when she said they were “so good together.” Tara died at her London home on Wednesday after a year-long battle with a brain tumor. The former It-Girl attended William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.

Socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died of a brain tumour at 45. Stay tuned to LBC for the latest: https://t.co/4zu41YcSJD pic.twitter.com/eZFteGWip8 — LBC (@LBC) February 8, 2017

In other news, on Monday, Prince William got candid about the state of mental health in the country and across the world and said suicide is the biggest killer of men under 40 in England, according to Mashable.

The candid and chilling revelations by Prince William were made in his powerful speech while addressing the Guild of Health Writers conference at Chandos House, London. Prince William wants mental health to be viewed as serious as physical health and called for normalization of “the great taboo” of mental health.

Prince William called the suicide rate among young men in England an “appalling stain on our society,” because suicide is actually the biggest killer of men under 40 in the country.

“Not cancer, not knife crime, not road deaths – suicide.”

‘Silence can kill.” Prince William talks about mental health & the stigma on suicide https://t.co/K966S3tN00 pic.twitter.com/lpWU6KrSWI — British Royals (@britishroyals) February 6, 2017

Prince William also said that if any of the issues mentioned above caused as many deaths as suicide does, there would be a “national outcry.” The Duke of Cambridge also said that until recently, people with anxiety were viewed as “weak.”

“But there has only ever been silence. And this has to stop. This silence is killing good people.”

[Featured Image by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images]