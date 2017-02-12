Rosie O’Donnell Wants To Play Steve Bannon On ‘SNL’ To Refuel Feud With Trump

Rosie O’Donnell wants to help Saturday Night Live to keep making fun of President Donald Trump, according to CNN. The longtime foe of Trump, who was described by the U.S. President as a “fat pig” and “disgusting animal” in the past, has offered SNL creators to portray Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, on the show.

Rosie O’Donnell could use her decade-old experience of criticizing Trump and start earning a living from it. The 54-year-old comedian, whose feud with Trump traces its roots back to 2006, told SNL she’s “available” to play Bannon, who’s often called by the media the second most powerful man in the world, on the show.

Rosie O’Donnell was apparently inspired by the critically lauded SNL performance of actress Melissa McCarthy as the White House press secretary Sean Spicer last week. O’Donnell took to Twitter on Monday to offer her acting skills to portray Bannon on SNL, assuring the show’s creators that she would only need “a few days to prepare.”

@calvininsf – i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

@calvininsf Can you imagine the impotent rage in the 3am tweetstorm if @Rosie played any part in one of the SNL Trump skits? We need this. — Limited Zap (@LimitedZap) February 7, 2017

Rosie O’Donnell argued that Alec Baldwin portrays Trump and McCarthy now has Spicer, so someone needs to portray Bannon. While her suggestion gained traction among her followers, there were users who said O’Donnell doesn’t have the required acting skills to match those of Baldwin or McCarthy to portray a major political figure such as Bannon.

Some users also suggested that Meryl Streep, who criticized Trump during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes 2017, could portray First Lady Melania Trump, though others wrote the three-time Oscar winner would be unable to match Melania’s looks.

The feud between Rosie O’Donnell and Trump dates back to 2006 when the former criticized the then-co-owner of the Miss USA pageant for not firing Miss USA Tara Conner after revelations of her underage drug and alcohol abuse as well as sexual activities surfaced in the media.

Rosie O’Donnell said that she didn’t “enjoy” Trump, claimed he went bankrupt and saying he is “not a self-made man” though Trump still continued to enjoy over a decade of financial prosperity and ended up becoming U.S. president with no political experience whatsoever.

Trump, for his part, unleashed a series of insults on Rosie O’Donnell, including “fat pig,” “a real loser,” and “a woman out of control” among many others. Ever since then, the two have regularly exchanged harsh comments about one another, with Trump commenting on O’Donnell’s weight and calling her “crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb.”

Rosie O’Donnell trolls Steve Bannon with her new Twitter avatar https://t.co/z2DSeDAxpO pic.twitter.com/0utwgi0tnp — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 11, 2017

But last December, Rosie O’Donnell went too far and she had to apologize for it. The comedian had to apologize to the First Lady for re-tweeting a video that suggested Melania and Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron could be autistic, according to Breitbart.

Back in 2014, Rosie O’Donnell opened up in her interview with People magazine that her feud with Trump had been the most traumatizing experience of her life. The comedian complained that insults by Trump were “the most bullying I ever experienced in my life.”

However, neither O’Donnell nor Trump made efforts to put the feud behind them.

“It was national, and it was sanctioned societally. Whether I deserved it is up to your own interpretation.”

After the interview, Trump took to Twitter to wish her “good luck” with her new show and said “no offense,” before reiterating that she was the one who started their feud.

Rosie O’Donnell Wants to Play Steve Bannon (Trump’s ‘Boss’) on SNL to Get under the Man-Child’s thin skin! RETWEET @Rosie to Support her!! pic.twitter.com/2kY6u8Uerw — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) February 7, 2017

Last year, the Trump vs. Rosie O’Donnell feud resurfaced in the media during the first Republican presidential primary debate. When asked by debate moderator Megyn Kelly about using words such as “fat pigs,” “dogs,” “slobs,” and “disgusting animals” when describing women, Trump said he only used them against O’Donnell.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]