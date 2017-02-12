Kevin Durant OKC Return: Funny, Creative, Brutal Ways Thunder Fans Threw Shade

Kevin Durant’s Oklahoma City homecoming created a festive mood both inside and outside the Chesapeake Energy Arena, and there were a lot of fanfare on the sides, as well.

And, you wouldn’t think the Thunder fans were such a bad host. They actually prepared for this one, with some going to greater lengths in their efforts to welcome back their estranged hometown kid. Oh, and they even had cupcakes ready for the special visitor.

There are a LOT of cupcake signs, t-shirts, etc, in the arena tonight, btw.

Also…this… pic.twitter.com/kWRyjvEUjP — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 12, 2017

But, you know it’s not exactly the sweet kind. To the contrary, it has that hint of bitterness all over it. And, all those merrymaking was all directed at Durant, aiming to ridicule and poke fun at him. Yeah, the Oklahoma City Thunder fans were acting like an ex-lover scorned, and they unleashed their fury at the sight of that unfaithful guy who ditched them for another.

Response to Kevin Durant from #Thunder fans during starter introductions. Loud boos. @AP_Sports pic.twitter.com/vnaPpHKP8Z — Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntAP) February 12, 2017

Kevin Durant, though, has the last laugh. The Golden State Warriors displayed their mastery over the Oklahoma City Thunder as they trounced the home team for the third straight time this season, 130-114, after their highly-awaited matchup on Saturday.

The Warriors forward and ex-Thunder superstar continued on his series-long brilliance against his former team. Durant led the attack for Golden State putting up team-high numbers of 34 points and 9 boards.

A win for the Thunder would have been nice, but the result hardly matter as the Oklahoma City Thunder fans were able to exact some kind of revenge in their own hilarious and creative ways. Let us count the ways.

First off, there was this big cupcake.

…small cupcakes,

…cupcake on the shirts of some Thunder fans,

…cupcake all over the body of some fans,

NOT THE SAME CUPCAKE. NOT THE SAME CUPCAKE pic.twitter.com/TPex4pw117 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 12, 2017

and, just more cupcakes everywhere.

And now there are cupcake shirts pic.twitter.com/EpH82RuPsN — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 12, 2017

Oh, and Durant’s teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green joined the bandwagon, too. The pair was sporting cupcake shirts for the post-game interview.

here's Steph and Dray pic.twitter.com/13YT5tumKI — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) February 12, 2017

And, what is all the fuss about this sweet confectionery delight, you might be asking. ICYMI, it all started from former Thunder big man Kendrick Perkins. Back in the day, when both Durant and Westbrook were on the same team, and everything was still all rosy between them, Perkins would refer to his teammates who were playing “soft” as cupcakes. And, it kind of just stuck and has been an inside joke among the Thunder players back then.

The cupcake reference also started getting more attention after Westbrook posted “a bittersweet pic on Instagram: three plates of cupcakes topped by red and blue stars and sprinkles.”

HAPPY 4th YALL….???????????????????????? A photo posted by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jul 4, 2016 at 10:40am PDT

But, there is more to the Oklahoma City fans’ dissing of Durant than cupcakes, mind you.

Here are some fans who just can’t get over the past, bringing up old Tweets from Durant previously attesting his loyalty for his former team.

Printing out old tweets as in-arena signs is definitely a thing pic.twitter.com/MWbmAADgal — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 12, 2017

Then, there is this guy. Was he implying that Kevin Durant is one choke artist with this sign?

Now, this one is quite direct to the point.

The fans are bringing it all out tonight. #Thunder pic.twitter.com/v00IkDPN3w — Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntAP) February 11, 2017

And, so was this guy.

This guy has an original "Mr. Unreliable" paper: pic.twitter.com/KyHhbUmHXu — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 11, 2017

With this fan just going a little bit further.

Wow. #Thunder fan Brady Cox shows how he feels about Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/as6zCaEUU7 — Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntAP) February 11, 2017

And, here are some fans having fun outside the arena.

KD and Russ are getting along just fine outside Chesapeake Energy Arena pic.twitter.com/jeLThmHqxf — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) February 11, 2017

BTW, it looks good on you, Mr. Green. And, he surely looks happy about it.

Draymond Green repping the Kevin Durant cupcake shirt. ???? pic.twitter.com/mXDOXOK4yG — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) February 12, 2017

But, maybe not on this one.

More signage from inside Chesapeake Energy Arena before Thunder-Warriors: pic.twitter.com/dG1Sg7bPGU — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) February 12, 2017

At least it was all over now, and the former Thunder, now Warriors superstar, can put this one behind already. He pulled through and take home another great win for his team, as well. And, no matter how vicious those signs (and cupcakes) may have been, just remember Mr. Durant that momma’s always there for you. She’s got your back. So, do all of the Warriors fans back home. And, maybe that’s all that matters in the end.

As the crowd boos Kevin Durant at the free throw line, his mother Wanda stands in support pic.twitter.com/FO8uhzFuCm — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2017

[Featured Image By Sue Ogrocki/AP Images]