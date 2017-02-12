‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: How Far Will Deimos Go To Get Nicole Her Baby?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) court date is coming up. Besides the biological mother and surrogate, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) has an interest in the case. Desperate to keep Nicole and give her the baby she has always wanted, how far will he go?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running soap opera.

There is a bitter custody battle brewing between Chloe and Nicole on Days Of Our Lives. Even though Chloe gave birth to baby Holly, a DNA test proved that Nicole and Daniel (Shawn Christian) were the biological parents. At the time Chloe conceived via in-vitro fertilization, she was doing it to give Nicole a part of Daniel, who tragically died in a car accident.

However, when Chloe realized she was pregnant, Deimos and Nicole got together. For months, Chloe kept the identity of Holly’s parents a secret. In her mind, she was protecting the little girl. Now that the truth is out, the two women are at war. Everyone seems to be taking sides, but one man is determined to have Nicole win custody and that is Deimos Kiriakis.

As DOOL fans saw last week, a custody hearing has been scheduled. The judge knows Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Deimos used this connection to call the judge and strike up a deal. He knows that if he can get Nicole her baby, he stands a better chance of reconciling with her. He has also wanted a family of his own for a long time. Even though Daniel is the father, Deimos thinks of the child as his own.

Chloe’s prime concern is Holly’s safety. She believes Deimos is a dangerous and evil man. Even though Holly is not her biological child, she will do anything to keep her safe. Even though Nicole said she was leaving Deimos, Chloe still won’t give up the little girl. The main reason is because she isn’t convinced that Nicole will stay away from him. She knows how charming, seductive, and convincing Deimos can be. He also seems to have some sort of control over Nicole. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Nadia Bjorlin made a statement about Chloe and Nicole’s storyline.

“Deimos seems to have this enchantment… this power over Nicole, and she is notorious for making bad decisions.”

As for Vincent Irizarry, he explained in the February 27 issue of ABC Soaps In Depth what is going on with Deimos Kiriakis. In his mind, he has his priorities in order and believes he is doing the right thing.

“The whole family dynamic is new to him. He never really had that in his life. He spent 30 years in jail, and this is his first opportunity to have a child.”

Next Friday, the judge will make a decision about baby Holly. Did he accept Deimos’ proposal or will he side with Chloe Lane? That is unknown right now, but fans are hoping that Nicole Walker gets her baby. Even though Deimos is an issue, Nicole will do anything to protect her daughter. All she has ever wanted for years was a child. Deimos knows this and understands how important this baby is to Nicole. However, just how far will he go to get Nicole’s baby on Days Of Our Lives? How will he react if the judge sides with Chloe? Based on his recent decisions, it is clear that Deimos will stop at nothing to make sure Nicole wins.

What do you think of what Nadia Bjorlin and Vincent Irizarry had to say about Chloe and Nicole’s storyline? How far will Deimos Kiriakis go to make sure Nicole gets custody of baby Holly on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]