‘Duck Dynasty’ Spinoff ‘Jep & Jessica: Growing The Dynasty’ Earns Second Season

Duck Dynasty spinoff Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty will return for its second season this month, according to the TV show’s stars.

Jep and Jessica Robertson both made the announcements last week, telling their followers on social media about returning for a second season. Jessica announced the news on Instagram and Twitter to her nearly two million followers that the show would return on February 22, an announcement confirmed by the show’s website.

Details of the Duck Dynasty spinoff have been sparse to this point. In fact, most web sites that track cancelled or renewed shows had not changed the status of the series after last year’s debut. On Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty last season, the story originated with the couple’s adoption of Jules Augustus — better known to fans as Baby Gus.

The dynamic between the couple and their children played largely into the show’s narrative from the start. With the adoption of Gus, the Robertsons have five children now to go with Lily, Merritt, Priscilla, and River. The couple chose adoption for their fifth child after potential life-threatening medical risks were discovered for Jessica Robertson should she and Jep decide to conceive again.

According to the Inquisitr, Jep and Jessica Robertson set off a small controversy to start the series as the couple decided to have a circumcision for Baby Gus, including the details of the procedure on one of the season’s first episodes.

Prior to making the announcement about Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty returning for Season 2, the couple showed off the new engagement ring they purchased for their 15-year anniversary. Jessica shared the story on her Instagram post, telling followers how she and Jep had no money at the start of their marriage to afford that piece of jewelry.

“We didn’t have much when we got married, got a trailer and a wedding band but there was no engagement ring, we just knew we loved each other! And wanted to spend the rest [of] our lives together!”

Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty was first aired last year, enjoying a 13-episode run for the spinoff. No announcement on the length of this season’s run has been made yet.

Filmed something fun yesterday to wrap up our 5 years and 130 episodes on @duckdynastyae Crazy! So many fun memories! Love these goobers ???? pic.twitter.com/ewkkPNbLnr — Korie Robertson (@bosshogswife) February 8, 2017

The announcement of a second season for Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty will be bitter-sweet for fans of the original show. Duck Dynasty — which first aired nearly five years ago — will end its 11-season run this spring.

Duck Dynasty was a main attraction for A&E. Three different episodes served as the series’ most-watched show, culminating in August 2013 as the Duck Dynasty Season 4 premier set the highest ratings in cable history with more than 11.7 million viewers tuning in for a nonfiction series episode. Since then, ratings have declined precipitously for each season premier that followed. This season, Duck Dynasty barely cracked the one million mark for viewers, the lowest since the show’s first season.

While Duck Dynasty is ending, the show’s main players plan to return occasionally, TV Series Finale reported. The Robertson family has considered reuniting on screen for A&E specials, according to the article. In an interview with People in 2016, Korie Robertson — wife of the Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson — said that the timing to end Duck Dynasty was right.

“We’re happy to kind of move on to another chapter, but also, we’re like, ‘Awe, we’re gonna miss this.’ We just had such amazing support from fans.”

