‘John Wick 2’ Star Keanu Reeves Teases ‘Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure 3’

Fresh from his recent movie John Wick: Chapter 2, Keanu Reeves talks about a possible Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure 3. Looks like the actor is off to a good start this year with another big hit coming up soon.

On Friday, February 10, Keanu Reeves appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Jamie Dornan and Whoopi Goldberg. The Matrix actor surprised everyone when he teased a possible plot for the much-awaited third installment of the hit 1989 film Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

During the interview, Keanu revealed that the writers of the movie have been working on the story for Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure 3. And since it has been a while when the previous installment was shown, it is expected that the main characters, Bill and Ted, are now in their middle age. Reeves actually find the idea funny.

“Bill and Ted in their fifties… I mean, that just makes me laugh right there!”

Reeves also added that as two grown men, they are still supposed to write a song that will save the world. This is despite their characters’ personal struggles including a failing marriage. Keanu also added that in Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure 3, someone from the future will make its way to the present to warn them that they need to save not just the world but the entire universe.

“[Bill and Ted are] supposed to write a song to save the world… and they haven’t done that. The pressure to have to save the world… their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them, but someone from the future comes and says it’s not the world now, it’s the universe. So they have to save the universe. So time is breaking apart,” Keanu explained.

At one point during the interview, Graham asked Keanu about his iconic move from the previous Bill And Ted movies – shouting “Excellent!” while playing air guitar. The host requested Reeves to recreate the said gesture. “It’s kind of cool in a way that it’s still around,” Keanu admitted before shyly reenacting it, complete with sound effects.

Bill And Ted’s franchise follows the adventure of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and “Ted” Theodore Logan (Keanu Reeves), two metalhead slackers who can travel through time. Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure was a massive success that a sequel immediately follows, Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey(1991)

So far, Keanu hasn’t revealed any details about when the production of Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure 3 kicks off. One thing is for sure, the third part of the franchise is definitely going to be a must-watch just like its predecessors.

Meanwhile, Reeves’ latest movie John Wick: Chapter 2 recently premiered on a high note. The sequel to his 2014 hit film John Wick was just released last February 10 and positive feedbacks have been pouring in since then. The film opened with $30 million in its first weekend and is expected to rake in more in the next days to come.

With the success of John Wick’s franchise, there were reports that a potential John Wick 3 and/or a prequel television series is already being considered. If the said project comes to fruition, it’ll be another sure hit for Keanu Reeves.

