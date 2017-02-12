Will Apple’s iPhone 8 Launch Be Bigger Than The Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch?

The 2017 iPhone 8 launch is going to be huge. BGR has the news.

“By all accounts, this year’s iPhone launch will be a big deal. Unlike the last few years, which have seen mostly-incremental improvements, Apple is expected to blow the doors off with the 10th anniversary iPhone.”

The article adds that a research firm suggests Apple will ramp up production in June, which is two months earlier than it usually does. The iPhone 8 could be the biggest iPhone launch in history. It’s obvious Apple is planning on big things since it will be the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone release.

According to 9to5Mac, we may also see 4.7-inch to 5.8-inch curved OLED displays, an all-glass design with new colors, an embedded (into the screen) home button, and something that has to do with augmented reality. It has been reported that Apple has been working with Carl Zeiss on augmented reality glasses that may be used in conjunction with the iPhone.

One of the biggest features of the new iPhone 8 could be inductive wireless charging.

“Over the course of the last year, there has been ongoing speculation that wireless charging company Energous has inked a deal with Apple and could potentially provide wireless charging technology for the upcoming iPhone 8,” says Mac Rumors columnist Juli Clover, who adds that a new investor’s note from Copperfield Research outlines why Apple has no plans to use Energous’ WattUp radio frequency-based wireless charging solution.

According to CNN, Apple shares are soaring from the new iPhone hype.

“Shares of the iPhone maker surged 6 percent on Wednesday to their highest level since July 2015. Apple (AAPL, Tech30) is now up an impressive 11 percent so far this year, blowing past the rest of the stock market.”

The article adds that not only did Apple post its first sales increase in a year, but Tim Cook also sent positive signals about demand heading into the release of the iPhone 8, which has excited investors, due later this year.

Apple will launch its new iPhone about five months after Samsung launches its long-awaited Galaxy S8. All versions of the new smartphone will be unveiled next month and released in April. According to the Sunday Express, the S8 will be missing physical buttons.

“And if the alleged paparazzi shot is to be believed, something very important appears to be missing from the next flagship Samsung phone. The latest photo shows the long-rumoured, dual-curved display on the front of the device. And as predicted by the latest rumours from within Samsung, the physical buttons have been ditched.”

The article adds that most sources had pointed to Samsung using on-screen navigation buttons instead of the physical controls used on previous Galaxy S devices.

New pictures of the alleged Galaxy S8 have leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy S8 pricing, availability leaked: Here's all we know so far – The Indian Express https://t.co/NFCzsd6qrn #Samsung #GalaxyS8 pic.twitter.com/YvXqrCXLt0 — Samsung Galaxy S8 (@GalaxyS8News) February 5, 2017

According to Tech Radar, likely highlights include a 4K screen (on the higher-end version), a Snapdragon 830 processor, 6GB of RAM and a massively improved camera. There’s even a chance that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have an iris scanner or a foldable screen, though the latter is somewhat less likely.

There will likely be one version of the Galaxy S8 that has a 6.1-inch screen and another that has a 5.7-inch screen. Some sources point to a third version as well. Are you excited about the Galaxy S8, or would you rather wait for the iPhone 8?

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]