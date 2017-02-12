‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Next Week: A Wedding Filled With Suprises

Days of Our Lives spoilers next week feature wedding surprises and more. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the moment that Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) have been waiting for will finally arrive and so far there seems to be no glitches that will stand in the way of their much-awaited wedding.

This couple have gone through lots of trying times and past circumstances have wretched them apart from each other, but thankfully their love for each other still manages to bring them back to each other’s arms, and the upcoming wedding, according to the Days of Our Lives spoilers next week, is the proof that they’re meant to be together.

Stephanie (Shelley Hennig) is even coming to the wedding and Kayla and Steve’s daughter is quite ecstatic about her parents’ upcoming nuptials as seen in the trailer video.

Stephanie says in the video that she wouldn’t miss her parents’ wedding for the world and she’s ready to do her part to make Kayla and Steve’s wedding the happiest moment for them.

Unfortunately, not everyone will be in a jovial mood in the coming days according to the Days of Our Lives spoilers next week.

Celeb Dirty Laundry added more details on upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives and it seems that some of the people there are willing to fight fire with fire.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Gabi (Camila Banus) are still in dire straits thanks to Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) but help is on the way, although it will come in an unconventional way.

According to the Days of Our Lives spoilers next week, Andre (Thaao Penghlis) and Eduardo (A Martinez) are going to abduct Sonny (Freddie Smith) and use him to trade with Chad and Gabi.

Unfortunately, as most abductions go, this particular incident won’t go smoothly, and when Sonny gets kidnapped, Paul will get thrashed for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Also, when Sonny finally settles down wherever Andre and Eduardo dump him in, he’ll start planning his own escape, which also won’t go smoothly.

According to the Days of Our Lives spoilers next week, Sonny will try to escape his “prison” but one of the guards will catch him in the act and beat him to an inch of his life.

It seems that the best thing for Sonny to do is to wait for the storm to pass because he won’t be going anywhere once Andre and Eduardo get their hands on him.

As for Chad and Gabi, despite their troubling situation, something good might come out of it. According to the Days of Our Lives spoilers next week, the two abducted individuals will become much more attached to each other during their imprisonment despite their traumatic experience.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the two abductees will be inches away from certain death before they get rescued but their shared experience will also force them to form a tighter bond.

Meanwhile, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) is looking to be in better shape seeing that her legal troubles will soon be over.

According to the Days of Our Lives spoilers next week, Hope’s legal troubles will be resolved soon and she’ll even have enough time to attend Steve and Kayla’s wedding.

Rafe (Galen Gering) will be the one to take Hope to Steve and Kayla’s wedding and all the people at the gathering will be happy that she’s finally free from her legal troubles.

It’s going to be a happy wedding for the lovely couple and everyone who is going to be there will certainly shed a tear or two once Steve and Kayla say their vows once more. It will truly be a huge Valentine’s Day event according to the Days of Our Lives spoilers next week.

So DOOL fans, be sure to check out all the episodes airing from February 13 to 17.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]