‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Is Alexandria Really Prepared To Fight Negan?

The Walking Dead Season 7B premieres on AMC tomorrow night. It’s been a long wait and fans hope it is worth it. When the series returns, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and the others will be preparing for war. However, are they really ready to start a fight with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)? Executive producer Gale Anne Hurd answered this question. She also spoke about the numbers problem and a shortage of weapons.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the zombie apocalypse TV show.

On the midseason finale of The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon escaped the Sanctuary. Encountering Jesus (Tom Payne), the two made their way to Hilltop Colony, where they reunited with Rick and the others. It was an emotional moment, especially when Rick and Daryl embraced. Now that Daryl is free, he is looking for revenge. At the same time, Rick has finally come to terms with what must be done. Alexandria cannot live under Negan. They must fight, but that is going to take planning and more people. There is also the issue of the group not having enough weapons.

On AMC’s official website, executive producer Gale Anne Hurd spoke about what to expect. One of the questions she answered was if Alexandria is really ready to fight Negan and the Saviors.

“Absolutely. The survivors not only want to rise up, [but] they’re going to take it to Negan. They need a few things. They need to enlist compatriots who are going to go to war with them and they also need weapons because, sadly, they don’t have enough of either. I think we’re going to see them solve that problem — or at least attempt to.”

It was previously teased that Rick Grimes and the others will encounter new survivors and groups. Not only that, but they will meet people in some very interesting places. It is already known that they are at Hilltop Colony. They will also meet Ezekiel (Khary Payton) of The Kingdom. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, also expect Oceanside to make an appearance in The Walking Dead Season 7B. For those that don’t recall, it is the hidden community that Tara (Alanna Masterson) ran into after she woke up on the beach.

Another group that Rick will meet doesn’t have a name yet. However, they appear to be living in a junkyard or someplace similar. In a sneak peek photo, TWD fans got a glimpse into some members of this group. Rick doesn’t have his gun on him, but it is unlikely he is in any danger. The body positions and relaxed arms of the group members seem to indicate that they are not a threat. Perhaps they will be another community to help fight Negan and the Saviors.

There are bound to be a lot of useful tools and things that can be made into weapons in a junkyard. If Alexandria can’t get their hands on actual weapons, they will probably find a way to make their own from the junkyard.

Gale Anne Hurd also revealed that fans will find out more about the people in other communities. As for Ezekiel and Gregory (Xander Berkeley), the executive producer responded which one would be harder to convince.

“Ezekiel’s a fantastic leader. He’s someone who will take a great deal of time and effort considering what Rick is asking. Gregory, on the other hand, is a coward. He’s not really a leader. All he wants to do is defend his position, and I think anything that puts his life or his leadership at risk sounds like a really bad idea to him. So, I’d have to go with Gregory.”

How do you think Alexandria will prepare for war with Negan and the Saviors? Will the surrounding communities join the fight? How will Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and the others get their hands on more weapons in The Walking Dead?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]