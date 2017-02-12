Drew Barrymore Hushed By Daughter On Set Of ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

Drew Barrymore may be a well-respected actress in Hollywood and a Golden Globe winner, but it doesn’t mean her daughters are going to cut her any slack, according to People magazine. The 41-year-old mother-of-two was apparently silenced by her own daughter on the set of her new Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet.

Drew Barrymore dropped a lot of weight for her role in Santa Clarita Diet https://t.co/XhbMWUZ6Gt pic.twitter.com/2uN1i9hpGs — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) February 2, 2017

Even though Drew Barrymore plays a zombie who gets her family to find her food on the new Netflix horror-comedy series, in real life the actress is not the boss at home – her daughters are.

When filming for Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore sometimes brought her two adorable daughters, two-year-old Frankie and four-year-old Olive, to the set of the Netflix series, and there was one incident that shows who’s the boss in Barrymore’s house.

In her interview with People magazine, Drew Barrymore’s Santa Clarita Diet co-star Skyler Gisondo shared the incident that happened during rehearsals.

“There’s a very relaxed vibe on set, and she had one kid on each leg.”

In the middle of the scene, one of Drew Barrymore’s daughters tried to hush her mom as she was half-way through saying her line. The little one said, “Mommy, be quiet.” But the Never Been Kissed actress kept cool and replied in the sweetest way possible.

“She’s like, ‘Sweetie, this is my job. I have to say this stuff, but I can be quiet later, we’ll talk later.'”

And Drew Barrymore’s daughter said “Okay” and watched her mom rehearse for the rest of the scene. Just like her celebrity mother, Barrymore’s daughter apparently knows how to play it cool.

Santa Clarita Diet

– dark comedy zombie show

– so fun!

– quick watch

– very gory

– drew barrymore & timothy olyphant are really good in this pic.twitter.com/rmHo7g3vBD — adri (@cassianrook) February 11, 2017

Gisondo called Drew Barrymore’s daughters “the cutest munchkins in the world.” And while it may seem that bringing kids so small on the set of Santa Clarita Diet is not the best idea as the Netflix series is a little bit too adult for them, that hushing incident proves that Barrymore’s daughters are not so small after all.

In her recent interview with BT, Drew Barrymore revealed quite a few things about her new Netflix series, in which she stars alongside Timothy Olyphant, according to BT. The 41-year-old actress shared what Santa Clarita Diet truly means for her.

In the Netflix TV series, which is fully available for streaming on the streaming platform, Drew Barrymore plays a zombie named Sheila, who continues working as a realtor even though she’s basically a walking corpse who gets her family to find her food.

How adorable is @DrewBarrymore at her Santa Clarita Diet premiere tonight? ???? pic.twitter.com/Y6sB89WSHa — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) February 2, 2017

While zombies from The Walking Dead certainly need to learn the “art of living as a zombie” from Drew Barrymore’s Santa Clarita Diet character, the actress revealed that although Sheila dies in the first episode (no spoilers, she’s a zombie), there’s an “awakening” of some sort.

“It’s an awakening, and there’s a transformation and a life-change, and almost a bettering.”

Olyphant, who plays Drew Barrymore’s on-screen husband Joel, agreed with his Santa Clarita Diet co-star and added that Sheila’s death actually “reinvigorates” her marriage. While in no way Olyphant is calling on people to become zombies to “reinvigorate” their marriage, the Deadwood actor added that being walking corpses causes “some stress” for the two.

While Santa Clarita Diet is often referred to as a bizarre mishmash of The Walking Dead, Dexter, and Desperate Housewives, Drew Barrymore loves it that her character approaches virtually every situation with normalcy.

“They’re just talking about it like they would about what to buy at the supermarket tonight, but instead, it’s how they’re going to kill somebody. I liked the normalcy of that.”

Drew Barrymore eats people. And everything else you need to know about the "Santa Clarita Diet," via @verge https://t.co/OMo4uyZKnn pic.twitter.com/qxgOtuEd4P — Apple News (@AppleNews) January 29, 2017

In addition to starring on the Netflix TV show, Drew Barrymore also serves as executive producer with Olyphant.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]