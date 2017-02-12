Jessa Duggar Seewald And New Baby — In-Laws Leaking News Before Parents Again?

Jessa Duggar Seewald has said she likes to keep back information about her babies before birth a secret. However, her in-laws may have thwarted that mission yet again. After all, it’s not only the baby’s sex that Jessa and Ben are notorious for treating as a massive surprise — they like to keep back a baby’s name for several days after birth, too.

When Jessa gave birth to her first son, Spurgeon, Ben’s sister, Jessica Seewald, broke the news on social media before the new parents could make their own announcement. This time around, the Duggar and Seewald families made a baby announcement, but kept back the name of their second son.

In a video released by TLC on February 8th, Jessa and Ben Seewald introduce their baby, but say they haven’t decided on a name yet. According to the Duggar Family Blog, Baby Seewald was born on February 6th, making him two days old. As of February 11, the Duggar and Seewald families have not yet released a name — but Jessa’s mother-in-law has released a little bit more information.

This time around, Ben’s sister isn’t giving anything away. Jessica Seewald posted a photo with her new nephew, but as far as releasing a name, she only used the hashtag ‘#babyseewald2.’ According to The Ashleys Reality Roundup, Jessica not only announced the birth, but the sex of Ben and Jessa’s first child, while the couple tried to keep the public guessing.

Oh baby.. auntie loves you so so much. #babyseewald2 A photo posted by Jessica Seewald (@jessicaseewald) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:30am PST

Like before, some viewers on Jessa’s social media are annoyed with the secrecy, saying that she’s just trying to drive ratings and keep attention.

Jessica Seewald may be doing a better job of keeping a secret this time around, but not all of Ben’s family is.

Ben’s mother, Guinn Seewald, made a public post on her Facebook page on Thursday — the day after Ben and Jessa released the statement asserting that they hadn’t yet picked a name. Though Guinn isn’t a regular feature on either the Duggar family’s current or their former reality show, numerous Duggar fans follow her on social media, both on her own public posts and on the Instagram and Twitter accounts she shares with the rest of her family.

Though the post itself didn’t feature Jessa or the newest Duggar grandchild, when fans and friends began to interact with Mrs. Seewald, she gave a little more information, letting followers know, only a day after the couple said they hadn’t picked a name, that they have indeed settled on one.

Jessa had a boy Monday morning at 4am. 8lbs 11oz. And all is well with mom and baby. I believe Ben and Jessa finally decided on a name this morning and will announce soon.

Jessa Duggar Seewald’s mother-in-law didn’t tell what name the couple chose (although their social media may have presented some clues). Still, Jessa — who, according to US Weekly actually announced that she likes to keep baby information secret “…to torture people” before laughing and saying that it’s just for fun, may not be pleased that Ben’s mom is releasing any news about Baby Seewald that she and Ben haven’t yet released themselves.

According to Today, it was a full week after Spurgeon Seewald’s birth before Jessa and Ben announced his name, so it appears that history is repeating itself in more ways than one.

Not only did Jessa attempt to keep details about her baby secret again (in fact, reportedly even keeping the baby’s sex a secret from her family, with the exception of Jana and Joy Duggar) but again Ben Seewald’s family has let a few of those details slip before the couple could make their own announcements.

Perhaps when a family with such a public profile as the Duggar makes an effort to keep big secrets, it’s almost expected that someone will let something slip. In Jessa Duggar Seewald’s case, it’s sure beginning to look that way.

[Featured Image by Ben Seewald/Instagram]