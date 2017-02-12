‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Shows Off Engagement Ring From David Eason

Jenelle Evans is officially engaged again! The 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star announced her engagement on Saturday with a post on social media.

Jenelle and David Eason, the father of her newborn daughter, have “decided on forever” as she shows off her diamond ring. The couple has been together since September 2015 and welcomed baby Ensley Jolie in January.

Evans was previously engaged to Gary Head in 2012 and married to Courtland Rogers from 2012 to 2014. She was then engaged to Nathan Griffith, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Kaiser, in 2015 before calling it off. Now, it seems Jenelle is ready to once again settle down as she shares the good news with fans.

We've decided on forever! ????????#PerfectTiming @easondavid88 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Jenelle’s fans seem to be excited over the news as her post received over 220,000 likes within nine hours. Of course, Instagram users also took to sharing their thoughts through comments on the photo.

“AHHH IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU”

“YAY!! Congrats!! I’m so glad all your dreams are FINALLY coming true”

However, some people had not-so-nice opinions upon hearing Evans is once again engaged. Several commenters suggested David is only using Jenelle for money and fame, while others said they felt bad for her three children.

“Oh Jenelle, your poor kids. I guess you’ll continue to foot the bill for everything until he leaves you just like the rest. When will you realize the problem is YOU.”

Others pointed out that Jenelle seems to constantly be engaged, only to have her relationships fail months afterward.

“Forever, that’s a laugh! This is only your, what, 4th engagement?”

Evans used the hashtag “perfect timing” to suggest David’s proposal came at the right time as the couple is building a new house together after welcoming their daughter.

We made something so beautiful. ???? @easondavid88 #ErinDietrichPhotography A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Jenelle has been sharing videos of their home being built on Snapchat as she and David get excited about its completion. Over the weekend, Evans and Eason were seen on Snapchat exploring what may be the land around their new home as they hiked to a small creek. Perhaps that’s when David popped the question as Jenelle’s photo seems to be taken outdoors.

People reported on Jenelle’s caption as she referred to the engagement as “perfect timing.”

“As for the #PerfectTiming, the news comes less than three weeks after the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley Jolie.”

It seems Jenelle and David are enjoying their new daughter together as they posed for a photo shoot with the newborn.

“Earlier this week, Evans and Eason shared snaps from their first photo shoot with little Ensley. The pictures featured the couple cradling their daughter on a white bed and Evans holding Ensley while sitting in a leaf-strewn tub filled with milk.”

Baby Ensley joins siblings 7-year-old Jace, whom Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis, toddler Kaiser, and David’s daughter Maryssa and his estranged son, Kaden. Despite having their hands full with their children, it seems Jenelle and David make time for themselves as they venture out and work on their new house.

Jenelle has been head-over-heels for her new daughter as she continues to share photos of the newborn on her Instagram. Now, life seems to be falling in place for Evans as she documents her engagement as well. So far, Jenelle hasn’t shared any details on the proposal or when the wedding may be, but most fans are probably just hoping a wedding takes place this time.

It’s no secret the MTV star has had her fair share of ups and downs over the years, and her fans would like nothing more than to see her settle down in a healthy relationship finally.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]