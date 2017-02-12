John Legend To Perform In Memoriam Tribute At Grammys 2017

John Legend is set to perform the in memoriam tribute at the Grammys 2017, according to ET Online. The 38-year-old “All of Me” singer has been added to the list of performers at the 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

It looks like John Legend will be standing in for Emma Stone at the Oscars: https://t.co/jlJkFlhyv7 pic.twitter.com/6eUEbtfi20 — E! News (@enews) February 11, 2017

John Legend, ten-time Grammy winner, will take the stage to sing the in memoriam tribute at the Grammys on February 12. The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday a string of new additions to the awards ceremony’s lineup, which also includes Demi Lovato, who will collaborate with singers Tori Kelly and Andra Day.

John Legend’s newly-announced Darkness And Light Tour may kick off in May, but the “Love Me Now” singer has at least two major events to attend until that time.

The first event is Feburary 26’s Academy Awards ceremony, where John Legend is expected to show up to support La La Land, which scooped a whopping 14 nominations at this year’s Oscars ceremony. Legend played a prominent role in the film co-starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

There are even rumors that John Legend could perform the Oscar-nominated song “City of Stars,” which was originally performed by Gosling in the film, instead of Gosling, as the latter made it clear that he has no intention of performing the song at the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

Justin Timberlake, Sting, Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Legend set to perform at the Oscars https://t.co/FpNfT8TOo5 pic.twitter.com/xMBBvswNsC — CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2017

The second event will come two weeks before the Oscars – at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, where John Legend will share the stage with some of the biggest giants of the music industry such as Adele, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Daft Punk, Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper, Carrie Underwood, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, and a few others.

The Recording Academy also announced that Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham will make their Grammy stage debut this upcoming Sunday. The Grammy Awards 2017 will air on Sunday, February 12 at 8 P.M. ET on CBS.

The news comes amid John Legend’s announcement of his new tour Darkness And Light Tour, according to People magazine. The “All of Me” singer also shared that his 9-month-old daughter Luna Simone will be joining him on tour.

John Legend made the adorable announcement during a Facebook Live session on Monday night. The 38-year-old singer shared that the “awesome part” of the tour, which kicks off on May 12 in Miami, Florida, is that his “family is coming along.”

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed Luna on April 14, 2016, which means she’ll be 13-months-old when the tour kicks off in May.

“This’ll be Luna’s first tour. She’ll be there, so I won’t have to spend a lot of time away from my family. That’s the subtitle of the tour: Darkness And Light Tour: Luna’s First Tour.”

"Bajrangi Bhaijaan"What Worries John Legend the Most About the Trump Administration – https://t.co/rMuh5yldvD pic.twitter.com/gKUHCYssCL — BoxOfficeCollections (@boxofficecollec) February 2, 2017

Teigen will apparently be joining John Legend, who she tied the knot with in 2013, too. When asked by one of his fans if there were things he and his wife disagree on, Legend answered: their television tastes.

John Legend revealed that his choice of television usually consists of sports and the news, while throwing in a little bit of comedy. But his wife would rather watch a little bit of news and some comedy but “with a lot more Housewives,” the singer jokingly complained.

“Those are a couple of things we disagree on.”

When asked during a red carpet interview at the 2017 Producers Guild Awards about plans to expand her family with John Legend, Teigen responded with a soft chuckle and confessed that “a little boy is next, for sure.”

John Legend shares adorable photo with baby Luna https://t.co/V9GwtPSi5T pic.twitter.com/pExna9KXml — PIB (@Paulinformant) February 10, 2017

John Legend’s daughter with the model was conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization. If the two want a little boy in the near future, they should probably get on with the baby-making process before Legend’s tour kicks off on May 12, as he’ll be busy and exhausted till late June, when his tour is due to end in New Orleans, Louisiana.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]