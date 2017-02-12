Amy Duggar Meets Jessa Duggar’s Baby After Making Sex Toy Confession

Amy Duggar’s conservative Christian cousins would likely be shocked by her behavior on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, but so far she hasn’t been disowned by her famous family members.

Amy still has not appeared on the Duggar family’s new TLC series, Counting On, and she did not attend Jinger Duggar’s wedding last November. However, Amy and her cousins aren’t completely avoiding each other. On Friday, the former 19 Kids and Counting star shared a photo of her first meeting with Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s newborn baby boy. Amy was joined by her mother and grandmother.

“Family gatherings for the newest little addition!” Amy captioned the photo.

A few of Amy Duggar’s Instagram followers were shocked that she was allowed to meet the still-nameless future Counting On star.

“I’m surprised your uncle let you in the house after being on that marriage boot camp reality show you did,” one commenter wrote.

Marriage Boot Camp certainly isn’t the type of show that Jim Bob Duggar would approve of his kids appearing on. Amy Duggar’s cousins are encouraged to save their first kisses for their wedding days; they believe that women “defraud” men by wearing revealing clothing, and they don’t drink. But on Marriage Boot Camp, unmarried couples talk about having premarital sex; there’s cleavage and cursing aplenty, and couples drink alcohol during some exercises. One such exercise was the “Wheel of Fornication.” On the February 10 episode of Marriage Boot Camp, Amy Duggar and her husband, Dillon King, were given puppets and asked to spin the sexy wheel. It landed on the “Open Sesame” category, which means that Amy and Dillon had to use the puppets to act out “the sign your partner gives when they are ready to have sex.” They used the puppets to simulate oral sex.

As Us Weekly reports, Amy Duggar and Dillon King also revealed that they have an entire “trunk full” of sex toys. During another Marriage Boot Camp exercise, they were asked to share their “most memorable, wildest sexual experience.”

“We brought all kinds of sex toys,” Amy said. “Feathers, oils, strawberries — [he] kissed every part of my body. The whole resort heard me.”

This isn’t the first time Amy Duggar and Dillon King have shared a shocking secret about their sex life on Marriage Boot Camp. During last week’s episode, Amy and Dillon had an ugly argument about their communication issues.

“When you treat me like a child, I feel like I’m being raped by an older man,” Amy told Dillon. “If you treat me like a child, then we’re not gonna have sex — end of story.”

Amy Duggar’s more conservative family members have also talked about sex on their reality shows, but they never get so graphic. During the final episode of 19 Kids and Counting, Jim Bob Duggar revealed that his “Duggar-ism” for sex is “hey, hey, hey.” He’s also been filmed giving many of his kids the dreaded “sex talk.” According to Crushable, he taught Jinger Duggar about the birds and the bees during a turkey hunt. If that wasn’t awkward enough, he did it in front of a hunting buddy named Spook.

While it’s clear that Jim Bob Duggar doesn’t mind a little sex talk every now and then, Amy Duggar doesn’t think that her uncle will be tuning into Marriage Boot Camp to find out if he can learn anything useful from counselors Dr. V. and Dr. Ish. During an interview with People, Amy recalled her uncle’s reaction when she told him that she would be appearing on the WE tv show.

“My uncle was like, ‘Ohhh… that,'” Amy said. “I mean, he wasn’t negative about it, but I don’t think he understands the whole show.”

You can see if Amy Duggar makes any more shocking confessions that may have her uncle wishing that he never introduced her to reality TV by checking out Marriage Boot Camp Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

